Sketching Temporary Circuits With A Light-Triggered Floquet Topological Insulator

In semiconductor technology, a base material like silicon is permanently modified to induce certain electrical behavior. In comparison a topological insulator material could be used to create temporary circuits using something like light exposure. An example of this is the Floquet topological state, which has long been theorized, but is now claimed to have been demonstrated in SnTe semiconductor material, per a paper by [F. Chassot] et al. in Nature Physics.

The concept of topological insulators was first proposed in 1985, but proving their existence was hard. Recently photonic Floquet topological insulators (PFTIs) have gained interest, with experiments by [Qian Ma] et al. in 2025 as well as other teams confirming aspects of the theory.

This recent publication by [Chassot] et al. would thus confirm that optical control of topological insulators is thus possible. At the core of this effect is the band inversion that results from the light pulses, with the change in conduction being very brief, essentially for as long as the femtosecond pulses were maintained.

Although still very much in the fundamental research phase, the research on these electronic topological insulators offers an interesting look at potential new technologies, much like the field of photonic topological insulators does for photonics.