Train Simulator Controller: July 2026 Progress Roundup

For the past three years [Christopher Mitchell] has been working on his replica of a British Rail Class 800 control cab for a physical train simulator, with the July blog update providing many details on the progress.

The Class 800 series of trains is relatively new, having first entered service in the UK in 2017 on the Great Western Railway (GWR). Designed and built by Hitachi as part of their modular AT300 product series, they come in both purely electrical and diesel-electric hybrid configurations to deal with non-electrified rail sections.

Replicating the experience of driving a train is always a trade-off between what one would like and what is practical or affordable. With only a corner of his apartment to work with, [Christopher] has opted to focus on the instruments and controls in the cab, using real components where possible or building replicas for the remainder.

This entire control panel is to be used with simulators like Train Simulator and Train Sim World, using their controller APIs to both control the in-game train as well as to get feedback to be displayed on the real instruments and the various LEDs, such as those that indicate the state of the external lights. These are all controlled internally via a CAN bus, as is typical.

These instruments include genuine AWS sunflowers, part of the safety system that ensures that a driver has acknowledged a non-clear signal along the track. It’s another nice touch to a control cab simulation that’s shaping up to be rather close to the real deal.

Even if for the average person something like a Densha de Go! copy and associated controllers will likely suffice, there’s a lot to be said for having something closely resembling the real deal for a realistic game, whether it’s a train, car or airplane controller and associated instrumentation.