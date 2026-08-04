Un Ordinateur Pour Le Minitel-1 (A Computer For The Minitel-1)

In the 1980s, France was the stage for one of the boldest public computing projects of the era. Minitel was the French take on viewdata, and instead of making it an expensive and unattainable luxury, they made the terminals universally available. Many Minitel services cost extra to use, but despite this it was a runaway success that lingered on into the 21st century.

The ubiquitous terminals are now surplus to requirements, but that’s not to say they are useless. [MemoireMorte] has proved this with the Memo-1, a 6502-based computer designed to plug into a Minitel-1 terminal. It’s just the accessory your Minitel needs!

Hardware wise it’s a relatively conventional device with the usual RAM, ROM, and BASIC. There’s an expansion port, and a 6522 to provide a couple of Atari joystick ports. The serial port uses a a 6551 ACIA rather than the more usual W65C51 because of an incompatibility between the latter chip and the Minitel-1.

We like this computer, not because of novelty, after all it’s hardly the first 6502 we’ve seen, but because of its use of the Minitel terminal. These devices are magnificent, and deserve more love. We subjected another terminal to a teardown a year or two ago.