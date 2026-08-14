Twin Guitar-Playing Robots Will Work For Tab

Remember Animusic? They were these incredible animated music videos with original tunes being played by computer-generated robots. Well, the MegCell Pulse might be the coolest robots-playing-music thing we’ve seen since Animusic.

Built by [Bruce] over six years’ time, this futuristic wonder features two robots working in concert to play acoustic guitar, just like a pair of human hands would. You just feed them digital tablature, and off go the fraternal twins, with one doing the fretting, and the other doing the plucking via six individual plectrum. It’s digital music producing analog sound from a physical instrument.

How does MegCell Pulse work? It’s essentially a system of gears, magnetic actuators, and arms, contained in a 3D-printed structure. The only real limitations are that it can’t traverse the entire fretboard, nor can it slide between frets. That said, you can absolutely buy one for your own guitar via [Bruce]’s modestly-goaled Kickstarter.

The kicker here is that you can’t buy an assembled MegCell Pulse; you must print and build it yourself. Back on the upside, the most expensive supporting tier is a mere $100. For that price, you get the complete digital plans. That includes 3D print files, an assembly guide, the control software, and a parts list. Be sure to check out the demo videos embedded after the break.

We have certainly seen robots playing guitars before, although admittedly, it’s been a minute.