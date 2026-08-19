Smarting Up A Doorbell With Zigbee

Once upon a time a doorbell was little more than a button, a transformer, and a bell tucked somewhere around the house. These days, they get a little bit fancier. [Philipp Schweizer] has recently been exploring how to turn existing dumb doorbells into smarter ones.

The build is based around a wired doorbell setup, in particular, a Vistadoor ADV-100. [Philipp] was able to find a simple place to tap in to a signal that went to 5 V when the doorbell was rung. He wanted to hook this into his smart home system as easily as possible. Thus, he grabbed a rather unique part—the ESP32-H2. This is notable in the ESP32 family for having no WiFi connectivity. What it does have, however, is an 802.15.4 radio good for Thread and Zigbee communications.

[Phillip] explains that hooking the ESP32-H2 up to fire a notification to Home Assistant every time the doorbell goes off is easy—and it doesn’t mess with the standard doorbell’s chiming behavior one bit. He also explains how to set up neat automations, such as having a separate smart camera capture an image when the door bell is fired.

If you’re looking to integrate an existing doorbell into your Home Assistant setup, this project could be just what you need. We’ve featured some other neat doorbell builds too, like this touchless design from the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.