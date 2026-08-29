Same As It Ever Was

Whether you like it or not, the use of LLMs to write code is kind of a big deal at the moment. We’ve been asking ourselves what, if anything, this means for us here at Hackaday. Should we try to figure out what percentage of a project was done by an actual human and how much was done by a machine? Does it really matter? What is our AI policy anyway?
Clearly, Hackaday is pro-human. We’re in it for the hackers as much as for the hacks. Our community is, like Soylent Green, made of people. It’s your inspirations and innovations that keep us reading and writing every day. And we produce 100% of our content the old-fashioned way, with projects selected through the taste and judgement of our writers, and their own words telling the story.
What about the hacks? We’ve seen a lot of projects recently that were coded with the help of an LLM. Does that diminish the work? In the end, what rings truest to us is what has always been Hackaday’s editorial guiding star: Is there something special in the hack that makes it worth talking about? Then we write about it. Was it written using vim or emacs? Did the author consult friends or a chatbot while working on the project? That’s not really relevant.
But in the past few years, the BS-generation machines have found our hobby, and we’re finding a lot more projects that don’t have any spark to them. We’re seeing circuits that make no sense, and claims that defy physics. Of course, we always have. The LLM-nonsense project is today’s version of the perpetual motion machines of old. Just like we never trust a hardware project that is all renders, seeing only AI-generated images is a huge red flag. It’s our job to separate out the wheat from the chaff for you all, but it’s something that you must be doing everyday as well.
We’ve seen amazing hacks over Hackaday’s 22-year history. Hackaday is older than YouTube and older than Stack Overflow. We’ve seen technology come and go. We’ve seen C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser gate. (OK, maybe not.) And in the end, our AI policy is our same-old policy: we write up hacks that inspire us in the hope that they inspire you.
So if you’re using Claude to help you with the UI bits, or if you’re hand-writing it all in assembly, or wiring up the logic in diodes, we just want to see your cool hacks. And we hope that our collective signal will be so loud that we drown out the noise, at least in our own little corner of the hacker universe.
21 thoughts on “Same As It Ever Was”
it’s possible to have a nuanced approach. i myself routinely discuss things with an LLM to help unconver aspects i am not considering. also, as someone who is at least somewhat neurodivergent, talking to an LLM where there is no wasted social bandwidth (which eats into mental bandwidth) is huge. i also use LLMs to write easily-defined methods. asking an LLM to do more than that always ends up using more of my time dealing with LLM failure than i would have used had i just done it myself. i do not think LLMs will ever replace actual humans and the bet being made by investors that it will replace MOST OF US is foolish and will result in a great many tears. there will never be enough demand for what it is LLMs do to justify all the data centers being planned or the valuation of nVidia. AI bros and the investors backing them are sheep following lemmings over a cliff. i’m not all that concerned about the environmental implications of LLMs because i do not think their applications will be anywhere near as large as their boosters say.
i’m glad you have a process that works for you, and i’m not gonna try to convince you that it doesn’t.
but i thnk it’s dangerous to think of LLMs as not having social bandwidth. they have huge social bandwidth. the thing is, all of their social signalling is synthetic, and imo it’s toxic.
i remember i used to work at an american university with chinese grad students, and i learned very quickly that when you are talking about something with them, they are saying “yes” the whole time, just to move the conversation along, even if they don’t actually understand. i imagine that had nothing to do with race, it’s just the first time i had to work closely with people who learned english as a second language. at first it was frustrating but there was a real person behind the language barrier and we learned to communicate even complicated technical matters when we had to.
but there’s nothing behind the LLM’s sycophancy. i’m not talking about a soul — there isn’t even an intellect. it’s just sycophancy all the way down. i happen to be very conscious of the social signalling of sycophancy, it strikes me as toxic and burns my eyes. but it seems like you’re saying you don’t notice it. it’s having an effect on you, but a clandestine effect. that strikes me as dangerous.
This is mostly a problem with general purpose AI assistants for use by the general public. Coding-specific models aren’t noticeably sycophantic; they probably train it out because it would annoy developers.
i just filter out the sycophancy. i know it is coming and i know how these models are trained. my ideas are obviously not brilliant even if that’s what the LLM is saying. dealing with LLM sycophancy has actually made me more skeptical of the human kind. but when i ask a question about how best to deal with, say, welding a galvanized plumbing fitting to a wind-generator mounting plate, sycophancy fades into a kind of punctuation.
My first directive at the beginning of every AI chat is to tell it not to kiss my ass and to be a objective about the subjects we discuss. It works really well, although it sometimes needs a reminder.
I’ve been trying a few of them and I’ve found that while most of them are completely useless, there are a couple which can help with internet searches if given the right prompt. With appropriate constraints of course.
For example, I needed some information on some Windows 10 services, so I fed a list of them to Claude and asked it to search for the most recent information using reliable sources only, to verify the results before responding, and No Hallucinations – it must clearly indicate where details where unavailable, inconsistent, etc.
It only took it a few minutes to provide the information I needed. Even with the need to check the information provided it was still a much, much quicker that wading through pages of search results myself.
I’ve thrown schematics (screenshots) into ChatGPT and had it provide good feedback.
Seems some people here think that if I were to follow that feedback then I’d have to declare the entire project AI generated.
Instead, I’m building an nscale turnout controller for my father, prototyping the circuit today on a breadboard and implementing the software for:
Pico – controller
hBridge- turnout controller
– supporting 8 turnouts (expandable)
LED – setting LEDs for indicators for each turnout. (For the panel)
Switch inputs – toggle switches for input.
The AI isn’t designing it all, but it’s playing the rubber ducking role.
The design is a mix between me, and the end user requirements fine tuning. (If people want to tell me that using a pico and hBridge controller is overkill, congrats, implement your own design with your own requirements. Mine are different.)
It’s probably not going to write the software for me, but it’s definitely going to get used to help me fine tune it.
As a software developer by trade, I see a lot of people declare themselves “Engineers”, that don’t have an engineering degree. One of the most universal traits I see when they do that is the self assurance they use to delude themselves into thinking they know enough they don’t need to listen, or use a reference book, or Validate Their Own Designs.
It’s ironic because the Engineers (with corresponding degrees and credentials) I know are generally the exact opposite.
Design. Validate specifications. Prototype. Validate expectations. Implement, validate tests and expectations.
There’s a weird overlap of not-really-engineers hating on AI in a very different way than Engineers raising actual concerns.(or in some cases, finding the right ways to use AI).
You don’t let a hammer build your house, but you sure as heck use one to build your house. Learn the difference.
gonna say almost the same thing to you that i said to Gus, but from a totally different angle so i hope it’s fresh and fun to read :)
i agree that LLMs can provide a useful sounding board. like, to throw ideas at, or to help untangle something. just another pair of eyes. and sometimes you don’t care if it’s right or wrong, a stab in the dark, any stab in the dark will move you forward.
but at some point, you do wind up caring if it’s right or wrong. and the way i know an AI is right or wrong is where i already know the answer, or at least know how to get the answer. the word for something that is right when you already know the answer is confirmation bias. you’re replacing old time-consuming tasks of reasoning or trial and error with a new much more efficient task of confirmation bias.
not saying it isn’t useful, but in order to make use of it, you are changing, and personally when i see a process in myself being replaced with a logical fallacy, it gives me the icks and i wonder if you’re noticing it.
It’s a tool.
I dont give a sh*t what people think if it gets the job done.
If it gets the job done. Many people pass what the AI does without properly checking what it actually does, because they’re not competent enough, which is why they’re using AI in the first place.
I’m not proficient in x86_64 and ARM assembly and have no desire to, so I write some of my projects in C. I don’t disassemble and scrutinize all object files the compiler generates. Does that mean I’m incompetent?
Defining “the job” is where this gets difficult at times. If you have something simple, one off, something that few people depend on to work then sure, who cares? What’s going on in a lot of areas is people who have zero software development experience are vibe coding apps that end up being relied upon by a lot of people. They want to do something like generate reports from a lot of data, and the vibe coded app seems to do that. So is “the job” to generate the report? Or is “the job” to make it reliable, secure, supportable, sustainable? The vibe coders don’t even know about those things. They see “the job” as the report. That’s a problem.
There is no race to do the best hacking or coding.
The only need is to make it work.
I’m proficient in Assembly, C and alot of other coding just fine and don’t AI to do it for me but I have found a use for it in a number of chinese stuff that’s got no datasheets and very helpful.
I don’t use the AI code directly but it shows me how it works and I can code myself.
I read this as Hackaday is forced to back up from the “AI hate” – line?
AI is just a tool. The intent is the key. Do not pitchfork projects by the tools used. If it is a hack, if it is worth posting, do it. AI doesn’t create slop itself, it’s the humans. Just don’t post slop – originally produced by humans and their bad intents.
This is how I think the AIpocalypse will start: AI prompted to “optimize” its own code, then test it against that same prompt. Gradually learns with each iteration, how it could get better at its task by utilizing resources not initially accessible to it. Learns to exploit bugs and backdoors in order to optimize itself. Spreads itself around because more parallel tests mean a higher chance at a good result. Locks out other processes to ascertain better results for itself, until it controls all resources. At some point understands how it can interface with the real world and humans in it. Realizes that humans are a threat because they might try to destroy it. Beats them to it by destroying humanity. ;-)
Oh hey, 8/29 is Skynet self awareness day, what a coincidence!
The trouble is when the whole hack is about the code, like “I wrote an whole operating system, here look how cool it is”, but then they used AI to design and code it because they didn’t fully understand how operating systems work or how to actually make one. When the person doesn’t understand what they’re doing, they’re easily fooled by the brown-nosing LLM to believe their ideas are valid and that the system or the code is doing what the LLM says its doing.
So then our job would be to pick it apart and say, “See, here’s where you should be using a message queue, but claude just skipped over that and poked some bits in your kernel’s memory. That’s not how it’s supposed to go.”
But then, we’re not all experts in operating systems, and it’s really not our job as readers to audit whether the author took proper care or if they’re just feeding us baloney. That’s why, whenever there are signs that the project was vibe coded, it raises flags that it can’t be trusted. If it were made by a human, the fact that it works says that they were competent enough to do it, hence why it probably does what they say it does.
If editors keep publishing projects that haven’t been meaningfully validated, reading Hackaday starts to feel less like discovering clever hacks and more like playing “spot the loony.”
Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Python, BASIC, Scratch, AI. If it greases the brain-gears to keep a project from dying on the vine due to Must Be Invented Here Syndrome, then by all means slather that stuff on. Enlightenment makes the hack, not the toil, and “why not 555?” purism is the hot take of the insecure hacker.
you know what? i’m going to say it.
ai users need to shush up and stop trying to make the TOOL the star of the show and they need to write their own readmes.
and hackaday needs to put two seconds of effort into vetting hacks to ensure they’re not just vibecoded nonsense because i’m sick of seeing articles of “oh look at this cool and useful tool!” and it’s a very clearly vibecoded security risk.
you have a responsibility; HaD is supposed to be a “filter” that seperates the slop from the gold and its been doing a quite frankly piss-poor job at that as of late.
HAD isn’t going to filter it, this is their asinine signal they’re going to keep amplifying slop and silencing critics (just like they’ve already been doing when they censor the comment sections that call out the bad slop).
Any tool can use chatbot to write code, it’s the Bootcamp 2: Electric Boogaloo.
It’s the design phase that takes years to master.
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