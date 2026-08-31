Building An Energy-Harvesting Business Card

The hope is always that a good business card will leave a good impression. For those in the electronics field, they also serve as an opportunity to showcase creative design skills. [Wilson Harper] demonstrates that ably with a rather nifty energy-harvesting build.

The card is based around a thin PCB in the typical business card size. It’s populated by 21 Charlieplexed LEDs, a small microcontroller, and some supporting components. Now, this is normally where you might expect the device to be powered by a small coin cell, maybe deftly integrated into the PCB thickness itself to make the card less cumbersome. But no—[Wilson] went a different route. The thing is that in 2026, most of us are carrying phones with NFC readers built in. Thus, the card was built to harvest this source of energy with a PCB trace antenna, designed with the aid of STM’s antenna inductance tools and an LLM script lobbed into KiCad. All one needs to do is to pop the card on the back of a phone and the LEDs animate joyfully.

Design files are on Github for the curious. You might also like to check out some of the fancy business cards we’ve featured in the past. Of course, if you’re working on just such a project yourself, you’re more than welcome to send it in to the tipsline!