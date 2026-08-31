Simulating UAVs In Unreal Engine

When it comes to building real-world flying vehicles, testing can be arduous and expensive. You have to find somewhere to fly, then you have to contend with environmental conditions and the possibility of damaging your craft if things go wrong. Simulation is a great solution to this, allowing testing without so much risk. To that end, [AlexanderRex] whipped up a platform for testing UAVs from the comfort of your computer desk.

PteroSim is intended as a comprehensive test bench for simulating autonomous aerial vehicles. It can run PX4, ArduPilot, and Betaflight binaries right in the simulator. The autopilot code is given simulated sensor data, and in turn responds with actuator commands, just as it would in a real craft. The simulator runs the flight dynamics using JSBSim, and the resulting scene is rendered in Unreal Engine 5.

If you’ve ever wanted to quickly road test different autopilot settings without heading out to the field or risking hardware, this is a great way to do so. It’s hard to beat the speed of iteration that is possible when testing on the computer on your desk. We’ve featured similar work before, too.