What if the organization and storage benefits of tool shadowing could be had and improved with a modular, semi-automated process? Tracefinity attempts that by generating custom Gridfinity bins from photos of tools, and has quite a few nifty features that are worth a look.
The basic workflow is this: place one or more tools on a sheet of paper, take a photo, then upload the photo and have the system trace and save the outline and add it to a private tool library. When one is ready to create some bins, use the library of saved tool outlines to generate custom Gridfinity layouts.
If you’re unfamiliar, Gridfinity is a modular system of standardized bins and baseplates designed with 3D printing in mind, making it an ideal match for highly-customized organization tasks and a particularly natural fit for a tool-tracing system like this one.
The idea of taking a photo of a tool and generating a custom bin is a compelling one, and a couple years ago we covered a project that did just that. Tracefinity seems like a natural evolution of the idea, and includes handy features like easy design adjustments, optional magnet holes, and we really like the concept of a tool library from which individual tools are scanned once then later selected to create specific, project-based layouts.
Tracefinity takes advantage of new software capabilities like machine learning to improve and streamline the tracing process, but that doesn’t mean it relies on any external services. It can be entirely self-hosted and by default uses a local, CPU-friendly object detection model for tool tracing. There is an option to provide a API key to use Google Gemini instead, but it’s not required. It can come in handy for especially complex tool outlines or dealing with non-ideal source photos, however.
6 thoughts on “Take Tool Photo, Generate Custom Gridfinity Bin”
If I did the whole gridfinity thing for all the tools I have, I’d need to buy more toolboxes to fit them all…and probably an addition on my shop for the toolboxes. :) And, I’d never get any other projects down because I’d spend years doing gridfinity.
Probably great for the sewing drawer or the junk drawer in the kitchen though.
Is Gemini the one that labeled those pin crimpers as a screwdriver? 😆
Nice idea! I wonder if the codebase is modular enough to use for CNC cutting foam drawer inserts or vinyl pegboard shadowing.
One change I’d suggest, based on the nippers example, is that the space inside two-handled tools (pliers, scissors, crimpers, etc.) should either be removed or only extruded a few mms, to save on plastic and printing time, and to make them easier to remove and insert.
I have a 2 bin system for drill bits made with gridfinity. It’s amazing. The top layer is the current use drill sizes. The level below is the extra storage. I buy one brand and (depending on the size) comes in around 10 a carton. So I fill both, when the top one is empty, I know I have to order that size. I’ll never run out of drills bits. Got everything from 0.5 to 13mm.
As someone with a massive pile of disorganised drills, I’m very interested in your system. do you have any links or other info?
Talk about organizing porn. Unless they’re $1000 calipers, why is anyone 3d printing or buying custom cases for things that belong on a $25 pegboard (complete with pegs)?
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