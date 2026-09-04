The Birds Outside, Drawn For You Automatically

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With artificial intelligence being the bête noir of the moment, there are some projects using it which maybe don’t bring much to the table. So it’s nice to see one that uses it in a creative way, and delivers something new. [arnegiacomo]’s e-paper screen is a great example, as it draws a picture in real time of whatever birds are outside.

Behind the quite large screen sits a Raspberry Pi 5, and on that is BirdNet-Go, an AI-powered birdsong classifier. A USB microphone catches the birdsong, and Birdnet comes up with the species. The birds on the display are then those species as pictures from 19th century bird spotters guides, assembled into a collage. You can even see what the current set of birds it hears are, live, and they are a representative cross section of the European birds you’d find in Norway where it’s located.

We like this project, both for the bird book vibe it gives, and the creative use of machine classification. Surprisingly this isn’t the first project in this field we have seen over the years.

8 thoughts on “The Birds Outside, Drawn For You Automatically

  2. This is very classy. I could never care about birds but I appreciate the project. I have a friend who built a Raspi device running birdnet and installed it in a nearby forest

    Correction, I do care about birds, but only as long as they’re in my plate!

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  7. I’d like to point out the distinction between automatically drawing a picture and “automatically”(if you want to call spectral analysis automatic) cueing a pre-drawn picture that has been associated with that waveform. But anyhow, bravo.

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