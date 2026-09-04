With artificial intelligence being the bête noir of the moment, there are some projects using it which maybe don’t bring much to the table. So it’s nice to see one that uses it in a creative way, and delivers something new. [arnegiacomo]’s e-paper screen is a great example, as it draws a picture in real time of whatever birds are outside.
Behind the quite large screen sits a Raspberry Pi 5, and on that is BirdNet-Go, an AI-powered birdsong classifier. A USB microphone catches the birdsong, and Birdnet comes up with the species. The birds on the display are then those species as pictures from 19th century bird spotters guides, assembled into a collage. You can even see what the current set of birds it hears are, live, and they are a representative cross section of the European birds you’d find in Norway where it’s located.
We like this project, both for the bird book vibe it gives, and the creative use of machine classification. Surprisingly this isn’t the first project in this field we have seen over the years.
8 thoughts on “The Birds Outside, Drawn For You Automatically”
Oh, that’s a really nice project!
This is very classy. I could never care about birds but I appreciate the project. I have a friend who built a Raspi device running birdnet and installed it in a nearby forest
Correction, I do care about birds, but only as long as they’re in my plate!
Also similar to https://hackaday.com/2026/08/08/track-bird-visitors-with-a-raspberry-pi-and-a-usb-mic/
lmao, they can’t help themselves but repost AI slop after AI slop here and it’s getting goddamn straight up frustrating to try to read this site now.
You could combine it with a nerf minigun to fight birds which are destroying insects.
It’s “bête noire” (literally black beast) not “bête noir” (which means nothing or could be understood as “stupid black person” or “common black color”)
I have an acquaintance who has a similar setup.
Apparently it identifies other wildlife too, but labels them as birds…
https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/7d6e9d49-38bf-4df7-8f63-e52b13b579c1
I’d like to point out the distinction between automatically drawing a picture and “automatically”(if you want to call spectral analysis automatic) cueing a pre-drawn picture that has been associated with that waveform. But anyhow, bravo.
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