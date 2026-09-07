How Bats Prevent Doppler Acoustic Interference

As great as echolocation is, things can get rather messy once it’s not just you chirping away, but also hundreds of your buddies in roughly the same area. This is the scenario that the typical colonies of bats have to deal with. In a recent study by [Haruhito Matsumoto] et al. in Journal of Comparative Physiology they investigated how colonies of greater Japanese horseshoe bats deal with this issue.

Echolocation in animals can use a variety of methods, including frequency modulation (FM, varying the pitch) or constant frequency (CF), with both having their uses during hunting as well as obstacle avoidance. One big advantage of CF is that it can be used for Doppler shift, giving very precise information about location and velocity of objects in the environment, but if used in a busy colony the acoustic interference would effectively render them blind.

What researchers have found is that the CF component frequencies differ per bat colonies, with the mixing of wild-caught and resident horseshoe bats in this experiment showing them adjusting the dominant second harmonic (CF2) to match, with bats using a lower frequency CF2 adjusting it upwards. In this way frequency convergence is used as a strategy to avoid acoustic interference using a so-called ‘silent spectral window’.

As this spectral window for effective Doppler tracking is found above the CF2 frequency, it therefore makes sense that the bats at a lower CF2 harmonic would adjust their CF upwards to match that of their neighbors. Although more research is required to fully confirm these findings, it sheds some more light on the use of echolocation by these amazing flying mammals.