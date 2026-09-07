Kelvin–Helmholtz Instabilities Found To Drive Plasma Mixing On The Sun

As easy as the Sun is to observe, it’s simultaneously very hard to study due to how extreme the conditions are, even on the surface of a rather unassuming star. One of these study topics is the interaction between the Sun’s plasma and magnetic field, as this drives much of the dynamism of the Sun’s surface layer (i.e., the photosphere). Recent observations by the 4-meter solar telescope in Hawaii have now led to interesting new findings, as detailed in a paper in Nature by [David Kuridze] et al.

Despite popular portrayal, this photosphere is not a boiling liquid, but rather pockets of plasma at various temperatures. The plasma moves within the magnetic field and convective movements that create the ‘boiling’ pattern, which gives the illusion of a boiling liquid surface.

Within this photosphere, [Kuridze] et al. were able to observe Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities, which are fluid instabilities caused by velocity shearing in either a continuous fluid or due to a velocity difference between two fluids. This is also observed in clouds in Earth’s atmosphere, where they cause the billowing effect, somewhat similar to watching a boiling liquid.

In a MURaM simulation (see heading image), these findings were confirmed, showing how these instabilities drive the transport of plasma in the Sun’s photosphere.