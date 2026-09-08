Old IPad Keyboard Makes For A Modern Netbook

Netbooks were a class of tiny laptops which hit their peak over a decade ago, with the idea being that you could use the Internet and do your computing on the move with ease. Unfortunately manufacturers were scared of them eating their profits from bigger computers, and they were invariably built to a very disappointing spec. That doesn’t lessen the appeal of small form factor laptops though, and [bob-foss] is here with a simple hack to make one.

He’s taken a hinged keyboard case made for one of the previous generations of iPad Mini, and paired it with a high-end Lenovo gaming tablet by way of a 3D printed replacement for the original Apple-grabber. We said it was a simple hack and it is, but it’s no less elegant for that as the detail is what matters. This isn’t a mess-of-wires cyberdeck, instead it’s a machine you could pull out on a train and get some work done.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to take a wallow in what that netbook thing was all about, we took a look at the phenomenon back in 2020.