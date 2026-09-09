Local LLMs Can Work Better Than Claude, At Least For Some

This is going to be a very personal question, because when you’re talking cloud vs local anything, it comes down to this: how much are you willing to pay for independence? The local option might save you long term, or it might never pay off the capital investment. It will almost certainly cost you your time to set up and maintain your own system — but what you get back is independence. With LLMs, traditionally you lose quite a bit of performance, but as [Anurag Singh] points out on XDA Developers, a lesser model might actually let you get more done, depending on your workflow.

[Anurag] had been on the 20$/month plan with Anthropic when he decided that the scratch just wasn’t worth the sniff– he was hitting usage limits he couldn’t stand at that level, but couldn’t justify a higher tier of access. So he decided to try a local LLM, even though all he had was a 16 GB MacBook Air M5, not a beefy workstation. Since his workflow isn’t so much ‘vibe code the whole thing for me’ as ‘help me find where I went wrong here, electronic rubber duck’, Qwen2.5 Coder 14B proved more than adequate for his use case.

It can’t understand all the moving parts of a large project as well as Claude can — not surprising given how old it is and how much memory it has to work with — but that’s [Anurag]’s job. He’s the programmer, it’s just the assistant. For his use case, he can make use of his existing hardware and having the the LLM right in VS Code is allows for a speedy workflow.

Your millage may vary, but if you want to get into locally running LLMs, we can point you at the easy ways to get started. Depending on your hardware, you might want to grab another GPU.