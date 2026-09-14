If you had an 8-bit computer in the 1980s and bought a speech synthesiser for it, what you got was invariably an alophone-based synthesiser using the SP0256 or similar. You definitely couldn’t afford DEC’s DECtalk, a high-end standalone speech synthesiser made famous to the masses as the unit used by Stephen Hawking. But now those two worlds can come together, thanks to [Michael Wessel], whose Perfect Paul ][ is a drop-in DECtalk emulator card for the Apple ][.
The PCB includes an RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Zero, plus an I2S DAC and amplifier, speaker, and bus-interface logic. It appears at a set of memory addresses, and interfacing to it is as simple as POKEing DECtalk commands to those addresses. Looking at it, we are guessing this would be easy to bring to other 8-bit era machines.
You can see and hear it sing in the video below the break, and it certainly has the feel of the real thing. We can say with certainty that this would have been a sensation had it appeared back in the early 1980s. This one may be a modern reproduction, but it’s not the first time DECtalk has appeared here; we’ve even brought you a real one.
7 thoughts on “It’s The Speech Synthesiser You Wanted, For The Computer You Had”
Hey Hackaday folks, quick correction for you. You mean the ‘Raspberry Pi Pico’. The Zero is not a 2040 based machine. ;)
I just want the one from Wargames.
Sadly, the Wargames one wasn’t real ;-)
But can it be made real is the real question. (Probably, yes)
John Wood would read his lines for WOPR in reverse order, then in editing they’d reassemble the fragments into sentences. The rest was just some filters and EQ to make it sound artificial.
My dad was a blind Apple II + speech synthesiser user back when this was contemporary and the DECtalk was always the gold standard of the day. We never HAD a DECtalk but my dad could do a great impression of the the different voices 😀
I had a Speech Sync module for my Acorn Electron. It was OK, but I could never get it to pronounce my name – Paul – quite right. Best was either ‘Porl’, or ‘Pawl’. Ultimately it was a pretty useless peripheral as there was no actual software for it.
Funny that this module has it’s own built in computer than is likely many times more powerful than the Apple ][ it’s designed for.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)