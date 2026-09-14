It’s The Speech Synthesiser You Wanted, For The Computer You Had

If you had an 8-bit computer in the 1980s and bought a speech synthesiser for it, what you got was invariably an alophone-based synthesiser using the SP0256 or similar. You definitely couldn’t afford DEC’s DECtalk, a high-end standalone speech synthesiser made famous to the masses as the unit used by Stephen Hawking. But now those two worlds can come together, thanks to [Michael Wessel], whose Perfect Paul ][ is a drop-in DECtalk emulator card for the Apple ][.

The PCB includes an RP2040-based Raspberry Pi Zero, plus an I2S DAC and amplifier, speaker, and bus-interface logic. It appears at a set of memory addresses, and interfacing to it is as simple as POKEing DECtalk commands to those addresses. Looking at it, we are guessing this would be easy to bring to other 8-bit era machines.

You can see and hear it sing in the video below the break, and it certainly has the feel of the real thing. We can say with certainty that this would have been a sensation had it appeared back in the early 1980s. This one may be a modern reproduction, but it’s not the first time DECtalk has appeared here; we’ve even brought you a real one.