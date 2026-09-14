It would not be at all original to declare that Python is the new BASIC. Like BASIC, it has been the first programming language for a whole generation of coders, and its main advantage is that it’s quick and easy to write in. Like BASIC it is an interpreted language, and thus rather slow to execute.
Thus while CircuitPython can be very useful for beginners and quick projects, it hits the limitations of the hardware far sooner than it needs to — unless you can pre-compile critical parts of the code, which you now can, thanks to CircuitPython Turbo by [Mikey Sklar] with some help from Anthropic’s Claude LLM.
Now if that sounds a lot like MicroPython’s ‘Viper’ and machine-code compiler, that’s because it is. CircuitPython is a fork of MicroPython with some handy extras on Adafruit boards, but Viper wasn’t one of them until now. Before the Turbo version, CircuitPython only ran in interpreted mode.
Like MicroPython, using CircuitPython Turbo you can flag sections to run as ‘native’, where instructions are compiled but values stay as python objects, which gets you about a 3X speedup. A little more rewriting to declare your variables and pointers and you can use ‘viper’ mode, which can — depending on what you’re up to — result in a 20x to 70x speedup. In Adafruit’s documentation, they demonstrate a Metro RP2040 calculating the Mandelbrot set 3x faster in Native and 19.7 times faster with Viper than normal Python bytecode.
The one thing that we miss from BASIC that CircuitPython Turbo doesn’t give is inline assembly– though interestingly enough, that is in the upstream MicroPython implementation, so perhaps its day will come here too. Not every job is suited to the use of Python on microcontrollers, but we’ve seen it used for everything from e-bikes to a Winamp-inspired music player.
10 thoughts on “CircuitPython Goes Turbo With Precompiled Functions”
It’s about as interpreted as Java and C# are. Please don’t apply Ousterhout’s False Dichotomy to modern programming languages, it doesn’t work here.
Insert
“look what they need to mimic a fraction of our power”
Meme with C-programmers
I wonder why CircuitPython still exists. The small differences (autorun, some libraries) seem like they could be just add-ons on top of regular MicroPython.
Cause if you stay in the lanes a 7 year old can make a finished project well before one could find out micropython is kind of a pain in the dick
lol, just like everyone in the python forum moderation pool.
It is a commercial gimmick oriented towards selling Adafruit boards. They’ve build for example a consistent display driver that can use different TFT chipsets, at the price of an ugly chain of deps.
I avoid it like plague, and find the Adafruit attempts to lock in an ecosystem at best nefarious for Micropython. Instead of contributing, they forked, this is the original sin.
The “upload by copying to a drive” workflow is miles better. No messing with editors in a browser, just write code in your preferred editor, then copy it however you like (I have some shell functions to sync code.py and the rest), along with circup to keep libraries updated, the workflow is just so much more “normal” and less painful.
Granted, it’s not on every board supported by CP, but since nothing supports it for MP…
BS. That´s what mpremote is for.
I tried using viper for a project. I had made a custom compression protocol for sensor data. I had no problem writing the code in normal Python and in C. But Viper is this super limited version of Python where you don’t even get arrays. Everything is pointer arithmetic. But things like integer promotion, casting, pointer types, etc. don’t really work very well. It’s more like a limited and hard to use version of C than it is Python.
And since you can call the normal easy version of C from micropython, I just did that instead. And it’s faster.
Micropython has had inline assembly from fairly early. Damian George demonstrated 4 ways to improve performance in 2018. I have tried them in comparing ESP32 and STM32F407 and they were nearly identical. Some processes were 200 times faster. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHec4qL00x0
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