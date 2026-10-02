Using Vibration To Make Stuff Stick Contact-Free To Ceilings

Generally making stuff stick to something like a ceiling requires resorting to suction cups, glue or something much more permanent, but [Steve Mould] starts his video featuring a playing card that is clearly defying gravity with no such measures. All that it seems to take is the small vibration motor placed on said playing card, with its vibrations making the card stick like a kind of magic trick.

Although the easy explanation would be that it creates a kind of Bernoulli grip – a common pneumatic, contactless gripping device – [Steve] explains how it’s more complex than that. This vibration adhesion effect doesn’t rely on the same constant pressure drop that a Bernoulli grip experiences within the small gap between the surface and the object. Although a gap is present, it’s much smaller in this case.

Of note is that this effect only occurs when the object is made of a flexible enough material that can vibrate along with the vibration source, in the form of a motor or transducer. As demonstrated in the video, this creates standing waves that affect the surrounding air. When pushed against a rigid surface, these standing waves change into travelling waves, which result in the air that enters this small gap constantly being pushed out and thus lowering the air pressure.

The air pressure between the rigid and flexible surfaces thus becomes lower than that of the surrounding air, creating the resulting suction effect without touching the surface as something like a suction cup would.

One can imagine practical uses for this effect much like with Bernoulli grips. These are especially common in the semiconductor industry for handling delicate items like silicon wafers with zero risk of contamination. In the video it’s shown how you can use the effect to even hold the weight of a person, though they failed to get past a few dozen kilograms with the used setup involving a 400 Watt transducer, possibly due to their ‘ceiling’ not being rigid enough, leading to energy loss.

There are also papers such as this 2025 one by [Siquan Li] et al. who suggest a ‘Micro-Vibration Adhesion’ (VBA) system to help small robots climb up walls for use in repairs and inspection. In their experimental setup they found an adhesion-to-weight ratio exceeding 51 times, making it an interesting way to have small robots defy gravitational pull without a complicated mechanism.