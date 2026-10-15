When creating a peripheral for a mobile phone, an obvious path is to create a companion app with which to talk to it. But as we all know today’s app is tomorrow’s non-functional abandonware, so to give his infrared camera a long life, [Cezar Chirila] made it talk WebUSB to a browser instead.
The hardware is conventional enough, a FLIR sensor talking to an RP2040. There’s very little in the way of supporting circuitry save for a power supply regulator, as so much that might be on a standalone project is already present in the USB host device. Running the thing is as simple as going to a landing page in a browser that supports WebUSB, and using the camera. The whole lot is in a GitHub repository, if you’re interested.
We’re big fans of WebUSB, for exactly the reason it’s been used here. While there are a few browser features which have been deprecated over the years — who remembers the BLINK and MARQUEE HTML tags — it’s likely WebUSB won’t be one of them. This could only be topped by having the microcontroller share a small USB disk with the landing page as an HTML file.
Meanwhile if you’re strapped for cash, there are cheaper thermal cameras out there.
3 thoughts on “A Thermal Camera That Uses WebUSB”
Cool use of a FLIR lepton it looks like. The carriers are so expensive! I have a busted ulefone armor 9t that I want to use the sensor out of
I wonder about putting the webpage for accessing it’s usb camera on the device itself, having it show up as a mass storage device and auto
runs the file when it’s plugged in.
Not sure why we needed to invent serial to browser…
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