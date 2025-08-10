Cheap Thermal Camera Fits The Bill

If you want to save a little money on a thermal camera, or if you just enjoy making your own, you should have a look at [Evan Yu’s] GitHub repository, which has a well thought out project built around the MLX90640 and an ESP32. The cost is well under $100. You can watch it do its thing in the video below.

There’s a PCB layout, a 3D-printed case, and — of course — all the firmware files. The code uses the Arduino IDE and libraries. It leverages off-the-shelf libraries for the display and the image sensor.

The image sensor isn’t going to wow you. It has a resolution of 24 x 32, although that’s better than some cheap cameras, and it can still honestly be good for “what part is heating up” explorations. There is probably room for some clever smoothing in software as well. For only three or four times the price, you can find cameras with resolutions around 256×192, which is good for a thermal camera, even though it isn’t the megapixels we expect from our optical cameras or our phones.

The bill of materials is relatively short. The bulk of the circuit and effort is in the circuit to charge the battery, regulate it, and protect it against bad behavior.

Can’t decide if you need a camera at all? You aren’t alone. Or you can cheap out, but you might get what you pay for.