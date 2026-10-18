Off-Grid Refrigeration Using Fire And Salt

Refrigeration has been a challenge for humanity since the start. Ancient civilizations in dry climates like Persia and Egypt could use evaporative cooling on a large scale with specialized architecture, and with easy access to electricity modern civilization can cool down almost anything it wants. But whether in a refrigerator or heat pump, the electricity demands can get out of hand quickly, and heat-driven systems often require dangerous or hard-to-get chemicals. But [Greenhill Forge] has crafted a system that creates effective refrigeration with only fire and salt… and a bit of electricity.

Heat-driven systems are called absorption coolers. In this design, water is used as a refrigerant and forced to a very low pressure so that it can boil at a low temperature. When it boils it absorbs heat from the surrounding environment, and then that water vapor can be moved and condensed where it gives off that heat. The build has a few distinct loops to make all of this happen. The generator loop holds the heat source and a tank of water mixed with road salt. Boiled water travels up a tube to a condenser. A valve here is opened slightly to allow the water to drip into the absorber section, where it is under low pressure and boils rapidly. The vapor is carried away by the third system, which uses a shower of the salt solution to quickly suck up the vapor and move it away from the cooled area.

There is a small amount of electricity needed to run pumps and fans, but to keep this off-grid this requirement is easily met by a small solar panel or battery. The bulk of the energy is from the fire which boils the saltwater solution. [Greenhill Forge] added a number of temperature and pressure sensors to monitor and control the system as well, and in his firsts tests the refrigeration system was able to get to about 5° C with an ambient temperature around 16° C. That’s not quite the temperature needed for a refrigerator, but not bad for only salt and fire. [Greenhill Forge] has a number of other ingenious off-grid builds like this sawdust stove and a magnetic induction water heater.