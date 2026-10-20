NASA’s Lunar Grounding Challenge Is A Real Buzz

One could make a joke about how an astronaut walking on the lunar surface is rather akin to a cat walking on the carpet in the living room, but out in space the resulting triboelectric discharge can do a lot more damage than just some stinging fingers and a bemused looking cat.

The problem that NASA and other space agencies are dealing with is that the charge that builds up on a lunar-walking astronaut is very hard to equalize with something like a lunar lander. For this reason they have now set up the Lunar Grounding Challenge to consult the public whilst dangling $150,000 of rewards in front of anyone ready to pounce with a good idea.

Here on Earth we got many ways in which we can get rid of such an unwanted charge, with dry winter weather demonstrating quite effectively why humidity is a crucial factor here. With no real atmosphere on the Moon, each astronaut thus becomes a walking capacitor, which is worsened when said astronaut ventures outside of the sunlit areas and then returns to the slightly positively charged lander.

The challenge here is thus to equalize the astronaut and lander, with a design specification of a -100 kV or higher astronaut and about 100 V lander. A resulting current should not exceed 1 mA, ideally less than 0.2 mA to remain below human perception levels. If an arc exists it should not contact the suit or astronaut.

Of course, the most low-tech solution would be to use a resistor to limit the current, but at those voltage ranges it would take an awful long time to bleed off, in an environment that’s basically a perfect insulator as space will never be cold. It definitely seems like a fun challenge to sink one’s fangs into.