It’s Alpine Linux, On A Kindle Paperwhite 3

As computing power becomes cheaper and microprocessors become more capable, a steady trend over recent decades has been to see more everyday devices hiding Linux under the hood somewhere. Sadly in most cases that’s where it stays, but some such machines have a level of hackability. One such is the 7th generation Kindle PaperWhite 3, for which [pragyaangaur] has produced a distro that gives it the Alpine Linux userspace and a few other tricks.

As you might expect, the Kindle must be jailbroken, and is limited to the rather ancient Amazon kernel. The distro comes with a few extras for the custom front end. There’s a selection of games, a browser, an ArXiv search client, an ePub reader, and Quill, a local chatbot running SmolLM2 over llama.cpp on the Kindle’s own processor. At 1.7 words per second it may not be the fastest, but the important thing is that everything stays on the device. Best of all, it’s easy enough to return your Kindle to stock should you tire of the distro.

A quick look at everyone’s favourite auction site finds these readers available for well under $100, so should you wish to join the fun it at least shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. Meanwhile, Kindle hacking is somewhere we’ve taken you before.