An FPGA Version Of The AT&T UNIX PC For MiSTer

We all have our childhood heroes, which in the case of [Hrvoje Cavrak] was the 1985 AT&T UNIX PC. This 18 kg behemoth of a workstation computer boasted a 10 MHz Motorola 68010 CPU, up to 4 MB of RAM and dozens of megabytes of storage in addition to endless expansion options, making it a powerhouse of a personal computer for the discerning professional. Now, many decades later [Hrvoje] has an FPGA-based version to tinker with.

This project targets the MiSTer project, meaning that this softcore with SystemVerilog, Verilog and VHDL components should synthesize and run on any MiSTer-compatible FPGA system, such as the DE10 Nano. For that board the SDRAM add-on board is required due to the DE10 Nano Cyclone V SoC’s FPGA side only having access to a fraction of the 4 MB required by the softcore.

Obviously the boot ROM and disk images for AT&T UNIX are still under copyright, so although you can download both you should be wary of provoking the current copyright holder. With that in place, however, you now have got access to a very complete UNIX PC experience, as can be seen in the demonstration video.

Some aspects of the code were written and validated by LLM coding chatbots, so this is still a ‘works on my MiSTer board’ project. In lieu of getting access to the real hardware – meanwhile priced at unobtanium levels – this seems like a fair enough trade-off if old workstations like these are your thing.

The UNIX PC obviously didn’t make it into mainstream computer as we covered previously, with the IBM PC with MS-DOS, CP/M and Apple’s systems quickly cornering the home market along with Commodore, Atari, etc. This possibly makes these AT&T UNIX PCs even more rare than 1990s SGI and Sun systems.