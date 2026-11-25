What’s in a name? Clearly a device named the Game Boy was designed to play games. The handheld game system has successfully done so for decades since releasing in the late 1980’s, and has delivered that entertainment in four glistening shades of gray. However, [Marcel] saw the opportunity to do more with the game console by condensing his online museum onto a single Game Boy cartridge and sharing it with the world.

The museum website [Marcel] developed contains tons of photos and articles on Game Boy memorabilia. Hardware variants, obscure peripherals, and game boxes are digitally preserved for the general public’s perusal. As one might imagine, distilling all this information onto a monochromatic screen with a resolution of 160 x 144 is a tall task. The solution to displaying text on screen was to limit it to eight lines of thirty characters. Font choice was another key decision as at that low resolution an lower case “c” can merge with the next character to form an “o”. So good luck reading about “cuccos” from the Legend of Zelda franchise.

The most impressive feature of this project would have to be the inclusion of QR codes that link out to [Marcel’s] website. Since compressing all the museum photos into an incoherent gray mess of pixels wasn’t a sensible option, the Game Boy display’s 255 tile budget was carefully constructed to form a QR code that modern devices can read. Though one photo did make it onto the cartridge, a simple self photograph of its creator holding an original DMG-01 model Game Boy system.

There are a number of ways to access the GB Museum. It’s provided as a download on the collection website which encourages the use of original hardware. Those interested can run it with any reliable ROM-cart like the Everdrive GB. Extra credit goes to those who have the skill to assemble their own cartridge. For those that don’t mind emulation [Marcel] provided a link where the GB Museum can be experienced through a web browser. Plus there are quality Game Boy emulators out there for all kinds of hardware these days like mGBA if that is desired. In summation, GB Museum is certainly is worth a visit.