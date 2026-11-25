3D printing has come a long way over the years, from being a fussy, barely usable mess to essentially being plug-and-play for a large variety of plastics. And the industry tends to cater to makers and hackers as well, with the printers mostly being easily upgradable and even the firmware for them often being open source. [Sam] tested these concepts to the extreme with his Prusa Core One. The printer does have an open-source firmware and will even somewhat automatically accommodate a camera if one is plugged in, but he wanted it to do a few extra things and went through 42 firmware revisions to get it just right.

The first upgrade was to the camera hardware. The ESP32-S3-based camera has an autofocus feature, so that was the first thing to build in. From there it needed access to an SD card to support taking timelapse videos of the prints. This was surprisingly complicated and delved into the intricacies of filesystems but eventually this was solved as well. From there, [Sam] tackled issues with digital zoom, exposures randomly changing and washing out the image, and then finally on to making sure the timelapse feature was easy to use and reliable. This is the feature he uses the most on his printers, so he made it auto-start the recording and also made the recording process more robust to power outages.

With all of that, [Sam] has an upgraded camera for his Prusa printers that dramatically improves quality and reliability. And the fact that these printers are among those that are more open and easier to work on certainly facilitated that journey. To that end, his own firmware is available on his GitHub page, and if you’re unlucky enough to have a printer which doesn’t abide by the open ethos of other printers, there will always be community solutions to those problems too.