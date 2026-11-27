Think back long ago, to the halcyon days of 2005 — those of you who were alive and cognizant in those days, that is — specifically to E3 that year. Sony was teasing their next-generation console, the PlayStation 3, with a rather odd boomerang-shaped controller. That controller did not survive to production, but [polymatt] has decided to bring it back as an open source project.

As far as DIY game controllers go, the only exceptional thing is the shape and the history. Otherwise it’s got everything you’d expect in a PS3 Dual Shock controller. Although it doesn’t actually use PS3 parts for things like analog sticks, and has actual buttons soldered to the custom PCB. Everything goes through an ESP32, and the firmware is partially based on [lemmingDev]’s ESP32-BLE-Gamepad library, as there’s no need to reinvent the wheel to recreate a controller concept from 2005. It can even work with an original PS3, though admittedly only in wired mode, and it doesn’t look like the most ergonomic way to play.

It still beats the keychain-sized GameCube controller we featured recently, if you want to talk ergonomics. In terms of style, that’s a matter of taste, but we like the cut of anybody’s jib if they’re making their own controllers.