Jellyfish are fun, gloopy creatures that have a unique swimming style very much of their own. [Robert Skinner] has managed to emulate the vibes of these unique creatures with a rather stylish robotic build.

The build is based around the use of solar panels for energy. Of course, small solar panels that are submerged beneath the water and in a waterproof housing can’t be counted on to produce a lot of energy. Certainly not enough to run any sizeable motor on a continuous basis. Thus, [Robert] set about building a circuit to accumulate charge from the panels in a capacitor bank. Every so often, when the charge builds up high enough, a microcontroller triggers the geared propulsion system to turn a cam that pushes out the silicone arms of the jellyfish, before they spring back down after reaching full extension, pushing water away to thrust the whole robot upwards.

[Robert]’s video goes deep into the design and testing process, and does a great job of showing you how he built such a pleasing aquarium toy. We don’t have a “jellyfish hacks” category just yet, but maybe we should.