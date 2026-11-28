Jellyfish are fun, gloopy creatures that have a unique swimming style very much of their own. [Robert Skinner] has managed to emulate the vibes of these unique creatures with a rather stylish robotic build.
The build is based around the use of solar panels for energy. Of course, small solar panels that are submerged beneath the water and in a waterproof housing can’t be counted on to produce a lot of energy. Certainly not enough to run any sizeable motor on a continuous basis. Thus, [Robert] set about building a circuit to accumulate charge from the panels in a capacitor bank. Every so often, when the charge builds up high enough, a microcontroller triggers the geared propulsion system to turn a cam that pushes out the silicone arms of the jellyfish, before they spring back down after reaching full extension, pushing water away to thrust the whole robot upwards.
[Robert]’s video goes deep into the design and testing process, and does a great job of showing you how he built such a pleasing aquarium toy. We don’t have a “jellyfish hacks” category just yet, but maybe we should.
One thought on “Robot Jellyfish Swims On Solar Power”
Very cool project. I wonder if there is a market for such soft autonomous robots in military or other applications.
It would have been really nice if the entire body was made of silicone and all the electronics were enclosed inside of that.
I wonder how well would this fare against sediments and algae formation on top of the panels.
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