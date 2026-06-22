Before the past year, many of us took computer memory for granted. It was one of the lower-cost parts of a PC build and was usually available in whatever quantity one desired. As its cost has skyrocketed, a lot of PC builders and other users of computers in general are taking a deeper look at memory, how much is really needed, and what its functions truly are. [Igor] is working on a drum sequencer project which needs a small amount of memory, and has built this dynamic RAM from discrete components.
The first video goes into the construction of the memory array and how its addressed. It’s only eight bytes total, and using fairly large electrolytic capacitors to store data means that a gigabyte of this memory would take up well over a thousand acres, but it’s still enough memory for [Igor]’s needs. In addition to the capacitor, each bit uses a pair of diodes to determine if a read or write is occuring, and a set of transistors on the read and write busses to perform those actions. Worth noting here is that dynamic RAM like this needs to be refreshed because the capacitors lose charge over time, but these large capacitors can hold charge sometimes overnight, as [Igor] has confirmed experimentally.
There’s a followup video to the construction of these modules as well, where [Igor] demonstrates a number of ways this module can be used, from controlling LED arrays, 7-segment displays, and then installs it into his drum machine. With 64 bits available it’s capable of creating up to eight beats with eight samples available per beat. Although there are complete machines available for all of this, we appreciate his goal of not buying any pre-manufactured hardware and instead constructing it all from the ground up. There are analog drum machine options available in this same style as well.
3 thoughts on “Dynamic RAM From First Principles”
you know, this whole RAM shortage crisis is all the results of buzz-generating lies told by AI companies about the vast resources they were going to need to build out vast numbers of data centers. but it’s becoming clear those data centers will never be built. when this fraud is ultimately exposed, memory prices will collapse. this whole AI madness makes no sense. LLMs are essentially a commodity product with zero network effects. racing to build it gives a company no advantage because there is no customer lock-in. also, data centers full of GPUs that last only three years to provide such services makes zero economic sense.
On the DiPDoT YouTube channel, they are building a relay-based computer in an Altair-style chassis/front panel. He is using electrolytic capacitors for memory and has recently posted videos of it in operation.
I can’t scrub through the narration in the video to find: Why such huge capacitors?
To change a bit’s state would take just this side of an eternity, plus a huge amount of energy lost to heat.
Dr. Semiconductor’s DRAM array capacitors were quite a bit smaller: https://hackaday.com/2026/04/22/making-ram-at-home-in-your-own-semiconductor-fab/
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