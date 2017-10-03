We’ll all have worked in offices that have air-conditioning, but a little too much of it. It’s wonderful on a baking-hot day to walk into the blessèd cool of an air-conditioned office, but after an hour or two of the icy blast you’re shivering away in your summer clothing and you skin has dried out to a crisp. Meanwhile on the other side of the building [Ted] from Marketing has cranked up the whole system to its extreme because he’s got a high metabolism and an office in the full force of the midday sun.
Wouldn’t it be nice if individual air-conditioning units could be easily controlled. To that end, [Maya Posch] has made a rather nicely designed board that takes a NodeMCU board with its ESP8266 processor, and uses four of its outputs as PWM to produce 0-10 volt analogue outputs via filters and op-amps to control individual units. In addition there is an onboard CO2 sensor and a temperature sensor, with provision for an external temperature sensor. The whole fits very neatly into a standard electrical outlet enclosure.
Software wise, the system uses the Sming framework providing an MQTT communication with a backend server that allows the users to control their aircon experience. This is very much a work in progress, so the software has yet to be put up. (Hint, [Maya], hint!) The whole project though is an extremely tidy build, in fact a thing of beauty to a standard you’d expect from a high-quality commercial product. It’s this that tipped the balance into our featuring it before the software is released, it’s one to keep an eye on, because quality like this doesn’t come every day.
This isn’t the first aircon control we’ve brought you, take a look at this one controlled through Slack.
One thought on “Drag Your Office Aircon Into The 21st Century With Wi-Fi Control”
Poor building design and cost cutting lease holder “improvements” aside, I’ve pondered the thermostat war dilemma. With IoT devices being super cheap, why not outfit every cube/desk with a simple device that users can operate to indicate if they want it cooler or warmer. They don’t get to pick the temperature. The system uses democracy of the devices to nudge the set point up or down.
The device would have 3 LEDs – “I want it warmer”, “I’m fine” and “I want it cooler”. A single momentary dual throw toggle switch that lets the user choose warmer or cooler. And a timer that after an hour, returns the device to “I’m fine”.
Feel cold? Look a the control, an if the “I want it warmer” LED is not lit, toggle up to light it up (state will change from either make it colder or I’m fine to I want it warmer).
If the majority of devices in a control zone want a temperature change, start a slow PID type algorithm to start nudging the temperature. Add some time of day, day of week, plus holiday understand to anticipate based on history. Maybe even a bit of “outside” influence if you want to get clever enough.
Buttons for everyone!