Alas, Poor Yorick! He Hath Not Amazon Prime

If you are looking around for a Halloween project, you might consider The Yorick Project from [ViennaMike]. As you can see in the video below, it marries a Raspberry Pi acting as an Amazon Alexa with an animatronic skull.

This isn’t the most technically demanding project, but it has a lot of potential for further hacking. The project includes a USB microphone, a servo controller, and an audio servo driver board. It looks like the audio servo board is controlling the jaw movement and based on the video, we wondered if you might do better running it completely in software.

It is a bit disconcerting to have to call the skull Alexa and hear the familiar voice coming out. It seems like some analog voice changing hardware might be in order on the output. As for the input, it would be entertaining to feed sound files into the audio input to respond to sensors instead of taking only voice commands. In other words, in addition to voice commands, you could tell it to say something specific or start a skill when someone breaks a light beam or whatever.

If Yorick is too much to bite off in the short time remaining, you could go for something with fewer parts. Or, if a skull is too intense, try a pumpkin or a bass.