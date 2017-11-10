Who doesn’t want a little added functionality to their lives? Feeling a few shortcut keys would make working in Eagle a bit smoother, [dekuNukem] built his own programmable mechanical keypad: kbord.
It sports vibrant RGB LED backlight effects with different animations, 15 keys that execute scripts — anything from ctrl+c to backdoors — or simple keystrokes, up to 32 profiles, and a small OLED screen to keep track of which key does what!
kbord is using a STM32F072C8T6 microcontroller for its cost, speed, pins, and peripherals, Gateron RGB mechanical keys — but any clear key and keycaps with an opening for the kbord’s LEDs will do — on a light-diffusing switch plate, and SK6812 LEDs for a slick aesthetic.
Check out the timelapse video tour of his build process after the break! (Slightly NSFW, adolescent humor for a few seconds of the otherwise very cool video. Such is life.)
[dekuNukem] had to apply a bit of cleverness to get the SK6812 LEDs to play nice with the STM32; he ended up using Serial Peripheral Interface Bus and tinkering with the timing to mimic the SK6812 ‘s needed 800KHz data rate. The final effect is well worth it.
Custom keyboards are always a great project, be they small, old-fashioned, hacked apart and repurposed, or much more.
6 thoughts on “An Awesome Open Mechanical Keyboard”
What would something like this end up costing?
Great build, I love it!
I’ve been wanting to build something similar for months… but live decided I don’t have time for that :-(
I didn’t plan to have a screen but the way you made it is really neat.
Would you consider selling a kit with the PCB and all components (except for the switches)?
Oooh, I like.
I was thinking the same thing few years ago, but with NKK OLED switches. With a simple app to program them what to do, even when changing applications (Autocad, Eagle, etc/) The issue there is, they are big for a keyboard next to you. Also one was about $80.
https://www.digikey.com/product-detail/en/nkk-switches/ISC15ANP4/360-2344-ND/2039171
I think that would burn in too much as the information is quite static (the same goes for the oled used here, except that one is easier to replace)
But I love those keys :)
nice extensive build. I would rotate the board so it can be used by the left or right hand.