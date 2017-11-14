We build things we think are cool. Sometimes, other people agree with us and they want a copy of what we’ve built. If you’re lucky enough to have an enviable product but you’re not ready for full-scale manufacturing, you may be looking at a low-volume production run. [Eric Strebel] walks us through one such instance where he makes some custom color swatches for a show. Video after the break.
[Eric Strebel] is an industrial designer so he plays to his strengths by designing the swatch shape, jig, tool, and hangers. He hires out the painting, laser cutting, and CNC machining. This may seem like a simple statement but some of us have a hard time paying other people for things we’re capable of learning. In some cases, we just have to pay the professionals to do it correctly and keep our focus.
The mentality of small runs in this video is perfect for people who sell on Tindie or want to make more than a handful of consistently nice parts. Our own [Lewin Day] recently talked about his experience with a run of 200 mixers called gMix.
3 thoughts on “Less Than Production, More than One-Offs”
For me, the challenge isn’t volumes of 3 digits or 1 digit, it’s two digits.
My GPSDO products do well for me, but OCXOs are ~$100 each, so 100 of those alone would be $10k – I can’t afford that kind of capital outlay.
So right now, they’re all individually hand-made because I can’t reasonably get a manufactured batch of, say, 25 of them made. And 25 of them is something like 1-2 years’s worth of production (at the moment).
Folks, don’t waste your time clicking the first link. It’s a link to the same embedded YT video.
