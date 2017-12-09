FrankenKorg; or, The Modern Remote Keyboard

On a dreary night in November, [Smecher] collected the instruments of electronic life around him to infuse a musical spark into FrankenKorg — a resurrected keytar.

This hack is a “re-braining” of a RK-100 Korg Keytar, replacing the original circuits with an ATMega32 — the original functionality and appearance are preserved allowing any restored version of the original boards to be seamlessly re-integrated. In light of that, the original boards were ditched after a brief investigation, and a haphazard building process on a protoboard began. Three LS138 3-8 demuxers that accompany the ATMega handle scanning the keys since there weren’t enough pins on the ATMega alone for all the Korg’s features. Check out [Smecher]’s breakdown of his process in the video after the break!

The next phase is to enlarge his entry to the Moog circuit bending contest — a trio of small speakers on a CD disk drive motor — to three larger speakers mounted on a washing machine drum powered by the played musical frequencies for a unique phasing effect. That has understandable challenges, so for now at least, the FrankenKorg is once again a functional MIDI keytar.

Other modern keytars include this bass, and one hacked together from a scanner!