[Will Donaldson] has whipped up a quick hack for anyone thinking of dipping their toe into home automation — or otherwise detest flicking off the bedroom light before navigating their way to their bed: a remote control light switch!
This remote switch uses a sg90 servo, an Arduino Uno, and pairs of ATtiny85s with HC-05 Bluetooth modules assembled on protoboards. The 3D printed mount screws easily on top of a standard light switch cover while still allowing the switch to be flipped the old-fashioned way. It’s also perfect as a temporary solution — [Donaldson] is presently renting his apartment — or for those unwilling to mess with the mains power of their abode.
True to the spirit of this project, [Donaldson] provides links to tutorials on how to setup and program the Bluetooth modules and ATtiny85’s instead of a belabouring explanation. He does recommend the SoftwareServo library for the ATtiny85 as the standard Arduino library doesn’t work on the chip, also tossing in a tip to ensure it works correctly.
Compared to Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and other home automation systems, this gives you some entry-level functionality at a fraction of the cost.
8 thoughts on “Light Switch For The Lazy”
Oh, another version of this. After some point, they’re all the same, no?
This is perfect, I love how it has a middle position that mechanically decouples it from the switch, that way you can over-ride it whenever needed.
It needs to return to a neutral position so you can still manually actuate it
It does.
After about .5 second delay the servo centers allowing the switch to be manually activated
That’s great
It’s aamzing the amount of effort we go to turn on/off a light .
I’m sure there is a joke there somewhere. How many hackers does it take to turn a light off ?
Just one, but it takes a 3D printer, a WiFi RaspberryPi coupled to an Arduino and three hundred lines of Python working via an IFTTT connection.
Rube Goldberg lives….
Neat, just needs one of those gesture sensing chips so you can also wave you hand near it.
I find it ironic that a power switch uses a battery :p