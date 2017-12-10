Light Switch For The Lazy

[Will Donaldson] has whipped up a quick hack for anyone thinking of dipping their toe into home automation — or otherwise detest flicking off the bedroom light before navigating their way to their bed: a remote control light switch!

This remote switch uses a sg90 servo, an Arduino Uno, and pairs of ATtiny85s with HC-05 Bluetooth modules assembled on protoboards. The 3D printed mount screws easily on top of a standard light switch cover while still allowing the switch to be flipped the old-fashioned way. It’s also perfect as a temporary solution — [Donaldson] is presently renting his apartment — or for those unwilling to mess with the mains power of their abode.

True to the spirit of this project, [Donaldson] provides links to tutorials on how to setup and program the Bluetooth modules and ATtiny85’s instead of a belabouring explanation. He does recommend the SoftwareServo library for the ATtiny85 as the standard Arduino library doesn’t work on the chip, also tossing in a tip to ensure it works correctly.

Compared to Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and other home automation systems, this gives you some entry-level functionality at a fraction of the cost.