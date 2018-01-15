3D Printing a Better Quadcopter Frame

Before you smash the “Post Comment” button with the fury of Zeus himself, we’re going to go ahead and say it: if you want to build a decent quadcopter, buy a commercial frame. They are usually one of the cheaper parts of the build, they’re very light for how strong they are, and replacement parts are easily available. While you could argue the cost of PLA/ABS filament is low enough now that printing it would be cheaper than buying, you aren’t going to be able to make a better quadcopter frame on a 3D printer than what’s available on the commercial market.
Having said that, [Paweł Spychalski] has recently shown off his 3D printed FPV racing quadcopter frame with some surprising results. The frame ended up being surprisingly stuff, and while the weight is a bit high, it’s actually lighter than he expected. If you’re looking to build a quad with the absolute minimum of expense his design might be something to look into.
Of course, [Paweł] is hardly the first person to think about printing a quad frame. But he did give his design some extra consideration to try and overcome some of the shortcomings he noticed in existing 3D printed designs. For one, rather than have four separate arms that mount to a central chassis, his design has arms that go all the way across with a thick support that goes between the motors. The central chassis is also reassuringly thick, adding to the overall stiffness of the frame.
The key here is that [Paweł] printed all the parts with 2 mm thick walls. While that naturally equates to longer print times and greater overall weight, it’s probably more than worth it to make sure the frame doesn’t snap in half the first time it touches the ground.
Beyond the printed parts, all you need to assemble this frame are about a dozen M3 nuts and bolts. Overall, between the hardware and the plastic you’re looking at a total cost of under $5 USD. In the video below [Paweł] puts the frame through its paces doing some acrobatic maneuvers, and it looks like 5 bucks well spent to us.
If you want to go all-in on 3D printed quadcopter parts, you can pair this frame with some printed propellers. Perhaps even a printed camera gimbal while you’re at it.
6 thoughts on “3D Printing a Better Quadcopter Frame”
After watch the video particularly the FPV footage I was trying to put myself in the pilots seat so to speak but found the view to be very limiting. With the camera fixed facing forward I felt there was so much information I was missing. As some of the maneuvers were performed I found myself wanting to look up or over my shoulder, left and right to maintain my sense of perspective or reference I suppose.
Are all FPV systems restricted or are there better systems that give a much wider field of view?
You can indeed get wider, but it takes away the feeling of depth a bit. also you can get a fpv system that head tracks, but for freestyle fpv with a miniquad they are not the best idea…
It seems like two video subsystems might be an approach for those that would like to view the flight in decent resolution after the flight whilst still be able to drive through a low-latency view, which typically requires sacrifices in resolution to boost framerate.
The normal moderate resolution low-latency stream is transmitted to the pilot, while the high resolution stream would be written to microSD. for after-flight viewing. STM32F4x supports a snappy 4-bit wide SDcard interface for pulling the stream off the camera if the pins for it are available.
The viewpoint controlled by the pilot, we use no extra bandwidth and pull the card out after to play on our tablets. All with minimal weight added (the functionality of a GoPro, on a small STM32 board equipped with an sdcard interface, nestled near the hi-res camera.
I wonder if three fixed mount moderately wide-lensed cameras would be lighter than a gimballed camera, and what it would take to stream three video streams. You could tile them together at the presentation end so they were seamless.
It’s not that the view is restrictive, it’s that you’re not in control of it. The pilot looks left when you want to look right, and that results in frustration. The same thing happens when you watch someone else play a game and they don’t do the thing you would have. When you’re actually piloting, you’re free to turn the drone to point at whatever you’re interested in, and there is no issue.
I wonder if he’s looked into annealing his printed parts? supposedly it helps.