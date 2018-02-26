Review of the Moai SLA 3D Printer

It is funny how we always seem to pay the same for a new computer. The price stays the same, but the power of the computer is better each time. It would appear 3D printers may be the same story. After all, it wasn’t long ago that sinking a thousand bucks or more on a 3D printer wouldn’t raise any eyebrows. Yet today you can better printers for a fraction of that and $1,300 will buy you an open source Moai SLA printer as a kit. [3D Printing Nerd] took a field trip to MatterHackers to check the machine out and you can see the results in the video below.
The printer uses a 150 mW laser to make parts up to 130 mm by 130 mm by 180 mm. The laser spot size is 70 micron (compare that to the typical 400 micron tip on a conventional printer). The prints require an alcohol bath after they are done followed by a UV curing step that takes a few hours.
The process for slicing is slightly different, as the video explains how that works. More software will likely incorporate SLA settings as these printers become more common. You also want hollow prints since the resin inside won’t cure. There’s also the need for holes to drain resin from the interior.
The prints look fantastic and the video does a good job of pointing out many of the differences in printing with this technology, including the effect of bed tilting and how that is handled in the Moai’s software. We wished we had seen more of the actual build process, but we suppose with the working parts locked away to protect eyes from laser beams, there wasn’t much to see.
We’ve seen one of these machines printing a lens, by the way. We also saw it at the Midwest RepRap Festival last year.
Why would the model need to be hollow? The printer could make a solid first layer, so why not make solid layers above that?
The more I read about SLA printers, the more they seem like they’re only useful for small, highly detailed models with no need for mechanical strength. So D&D miniatures and not much else.
would be very useful for lost wax casting.
i suspect it has something to do with the UV curing process and penetration depth
Its to allow the resin from inside to be able to empty….. The resin will only cure so deep, as a shell. Often a drain hole is included to allow it o drain.
The article says the layers when printed are not fully cured, they have to go in a UV oven. Obviously UV light is only penetrating but so deep unless the material is really transparent.
Presumably the reason for this is to allow a less powerful laser to do the printing, lowering cost and reducing power of the printer. The brute force work is done by a cheaper high intensity UV bulb in the oven.
Open Source? I have yet to find the source since its inception…. Anyone know where to find?
That meant to read that it is not Open Source BTW. They have specifically stated that it is not.
Putting that thumbnail part into an aquarium looks like a very quick way to kill all of the fish. I thought many UV printer resins were very toxic to fish? Especially if not fully cured (and this requires post processing).
Better yet, fill the entire fishtank with the gel. Set up a laser and a galvo. Put a tiny drippy hole in the bottom of the tank. A bit of math and a raspi later and you’ve got an SLA 3D printer with a huge volume.
Maybe 3D print some fish. (:
Calling it hijacking is not really fair, I mean this is what HaD is – they get tips about X thing on the internet and then write an article on the topic. Are Youtube videos off limits? I also read the news every day and follow stuff on social media, etc and sometimes come here to find HaD has posted an article about topics I am aware of already. I would agree with you if they were just lazily posting links to videos, but this is an original article with some added commentary on the topic. Not to mention sending new views/subs to the channel.
Could be worse. Could be the AOL “walled internet”, “roach motel: your browser checks in, you don’t check out” approach.
Is it better because it can print paddle steamers instead of tug boats? Or am I missing something?
Have it print out Steamboat Willie, make Disney mad.
I’m waiting for the fictional fabricators in Prey™.