Oh, sure – when you buy a new set of drill bits from the store, they come in a handy holder that demarcates all the different sizes neatly. But after a few years when they’ve ended up scattered in the bottom of your toolbox for a while, it becomes useful to have some sort of gauge to measure them. [Caspar] has the solution, and all you need is an old steel rule.
The trick is to get a ruler with gradations for inches and tenths of inches. After cutting the ruler off just after the 6″ point, the two halves are glued together with some steel offcuts and epoxy. By assembling the two halves in a V shape with a 1mm drill bit at the 1″ position, and a 5mm drill bit at the 5″ marker, a linear slope is created that can be used to measure any drillbits and rod of the appropriate size inserted between the two.
It’s a handy tool to have around the shop when you’ve amassed a collection of bits over the years, and need to drill your holes accurately. Additionally, it’s more versatile than the usual method of inserting bits in appropriately sized holes, and can be more accurate.
Now that you’ve organised your drill bits, perhaps you’d like to sharpen them?
8 thoughts on “Drill Bit Gauge Is Interdenominational Black Magic”
pretty clever, and simple!
Elementary as only the best hacks can be!! Congratulations to the author!
Or alternatively, take care of you drill bits and don’t leave them rattling around the bottom of your toolbox or in a drawer? Take care of your tools, especially around a shop.
I agree it’s a tool that could come in handy and it’s a great hack, but I think it is a solution to a problem that shouldn’t happen in the first place (atleast in the way the HaD writer describes it)
Great idea and simple to produce, congrats :-)
I also have an oldie RS PCB hole gauge, just a conical tensile
steel spire with a vernier on the end, has stood the test of some
35years just fine despite exposure to kids.
Should be possible to integrate maybe in the shaft of a classic
150mm digital vernier with perhaps option to display the hole size.
Finally, a use for an imperial ruler!
(PS: Good thing this site isn’t frequently visited by members of Buckingham Palace.)
I had different association reading “imperial ruler”:
Pam pam pam pampampam pampamapam, …
This looks like a good use for a laser cutter – if you’ve got your kerf width dialed in you could cut the whole thing from a single piece of material, or you could just use it to etch the scales to save having to find a decimal inch ruler.
Mind blown!
.. but how about using a vernier caliper to measure the drill bits. I don’t really need another tool to search for endlessly in the workshop.