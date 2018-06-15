[Scott Harden] wrote in to tell us of some success he’s having using the FT232 chip to speak SPI directly from his laptop to a AD98850 digital signal generator. At least that was his destination. But as so often in life, more than half the fun was getting there, finding some still-unsolved silicon bugs, and (after simply swapping chips for one that works) potting it with hot glue, putting it in a nice box, and putting it up on the shelf.
In principle, the FTDI FT232 series of chips has a bit-bang mode that allows you to control the individual pins from a fairly simple API on your target computer, using their drivers and without installing anything on basically any platform. We wrote this feature up way back in 2009, and [Scott] was asking himself why he doesn’t see more hacks taking advantage of bit-bang mode.
Then he answered his own question the hard way, by spending hours “debugging” his code until he stumbled on the FTDI errata note (PDF), where they admit that bit-bang mode doesn’t get timings right at all on the FT232R and FT232RL parts. FTDI has made claims that they fixed the bug in subsequent chip revisions, but the community has not been able to confirm it. If you want to use bit-bang mode, which is plenty cool, steer clear of the FT232R chips — the ones found in the ever-popular FTDI cables and many adapter dongles.
The good news here is twofold. First, now you know. Second, bit-bang mode is tremendously useful and it works with other chips from the vendor. Particularly, the FT232H and FT230X chips work just fine, among others. And [Scott] got his command-line controlled digital VCO up and running. All’s well that ends well?
We’ll wrap up with questions for the comment section. Do other manufacturers’ cheap USB-serial chips have an easily accessible bit-bang mode? Are any of you using USB bit-bang anyway? If so, what for?
12 thoughts on “Silicon Bugs In The FTDI FT232R, And A Tidy RF VCO Project”
The CP2104 does offer some extra pins that could be used for e.g. bit-banging, but I have never needed to use them for anything, so I do not know how easy they are to make use of.
I thonk some Silabs adapters have GPIO and I2C in addition to serial ports.
CH341A is what you want.
BTW, wasn’t one of the good things about Chinese FTDI clones that they had implemented the bitbanging correctly, while real FTDI chips didn’t?
That is correct.
May be that the clones worked better than the originals was one of the reasons FTDI deliberately released a MS autoupdate for the malware drivers to brick all the competition clone chips.
Fortunately the linux version attempt at the same dirty trick was laught at and rejected.
That also showed, that a mass produced, cheap microcontroller may be the better choice, compared to a (medium volume) custom chip.
And that’s probably the reason, why Silicon Labs and Microchip sell factory programmed microcontrollers as USB to serial/parallel converters.
I would say that if you want to build a device that works and keeps working even after a driver update, steer clear of FTDI in general. You never know what new trick they will invent next to brick your device.
It is the same with Prolific chipsets too.
Just write a small–and very fast, by the way–bit-banging routine in assembly language.
The Radio Shack Color Computer used software as a UART for the serial port, though you could buy a serial board. I ran Microware OS-9 on it, multitasking and multi-user. But when I was printing something, the timing meant the software UART had to turn off interrupts a lot, which slowed down other things. So if I was printing, word processing in another window would slow to a crawl, suddenly you’d see the cursor moving about the screen ever so slowly.
Hardware UARTs are the way to go.
Michael
Cypress FX2 also have this . And ( for now ) i it is easier to get them that non-counterfeit ftdis
A few comments have recommended chips that have bit-bang mode, but I don’t see anyone sharing tales of what they use it for. Surely there must be use cases out there?
I’ve been trying to think of a place where I would have used bit banging if I had it but can’t really think of one. I have a Bus Pirate that I often use to test out new chips to ensure I understand the protocol before using them in a larger system. But that’s usually SPI or I2C and so that’s what Scott Harden is doing here with the FTDI chip (and Bus Pirate has a bitbang mode so that’s another solution to add to the list of chips).
Anyone have a non-standard protocol they bit bang?