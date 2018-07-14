Casting a 3D Printed Extruder Body in Aluminum

Creating 3D prints is great, but sometimes you need something more durable. [Myfordboy] printed a new 3D printer extruder in PLA and then used the lost PLA method to cast it in aluminum. You can see the results in the video below.

The same process has been used for many years with wax instead of PLA. The idea is to produce a model of what you want to make and surround it with a material called investment. Once the investment sets, heat melts the PLA (or wax) leaving a mold made of the investment material. Once you have the mold, you can place it in a frame and surround it with greensand. Another frame gets a half pipe placed and packed with greensand. The depression made by this pipe will provide a path for the metal to flow into the original mold. Another pipe will cut a feeder into the greensand over this pipe.

Sounds simple enough, but there are a few good tips in the video. For example, the way he used a food storage container to hold the investment and a sander to vibrate air bubbles out of it. Watching him place the feeder and well was very instructive, too.

If you don’t have a forge, but you have a microwave, you might want to read how to use the microwave. We’ve also seen other detailed lost PLA processes, you might want to check out.