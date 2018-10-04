Malicious Component Found on Server Motherboards Supplied to Numerous Companies

This morning Bloomberg is reporting a bombshell for hardware security. Companies like Amazon and Apple have found a malicious chip on their server motherboards. These are not counterfeit chips. They are not part of the motherboard design. These were added by the factory at the time of manufacture. The chip was placed among other signal conditioning components and is incredibly hard to spot as the nature of these motherboards includes hundreds of minuscule components.
Though Amazon and Apple have denied it, according to Bloomberg, a private security contractor in Canada found the hidden chip on server motherboards. Elemental Technologies, acquired by Amazon in 2015 for its video and graphics processing hardware, subcontracted Supermicro (Super Micro Computer, Inc.) to manufacture their server motherboards in China. It is unknown how many of the company’s products have this type of malicious hardware in them, equipment from Elemental Technologies has been supplied to the likes of government contractors as well as major banks and even reportedly used in the CIA’s drone operations.
How the Hack Works
The attacks work with the small chip being implanted onto the motherboard disguised as signal couplers. It is unclear how the chip gains access to the peripherals such as memory (as reported by Bloomberg) but it is possible it has something to do with accessing the bus. The chip controls some data lines on the motherboard that likely provide an attack vector for the baseboard management controller (BMC).
Hackaday spoke with Joe FitzPatrick (a well known hardware security guru who was quoted in the Bloomberg article). He finds this reported attack as a very believable approach to compromising servers. His take on the BMC is that it’s usually an ARM processor running an ancient version of Linux that has control over the major parts of the server. Any known vulnerability in the BMC would be an attack surface for the custom chip.
Data centers house thousands of individual servers that see no physical interaction from humans once installed. The BMC lets administrators control the servers remotely to reboot malfunctioning equipment among other administrative tasks. If this malicious chip can take control of the BMC, then it can provide remote access to whomever installed the chip. Reported investigations have revealed the hack in action with brief check-in communications from these chips though it’s difficult to say if they had already served their purpose or were being saved for a future date.
What Now?
Adding hardware to a design is fundamentally different than software-based hacking: it leaves physical evidence behind. Bloomberg reports on US government efforts to investigate the supply chain attached to these parts. It is worth noting though that the article doesn’t include any named sources while pointing the finger at China’s People’s Liberation Army.
The solution is not a simple one. Servers with this malicious chip were already out in the field. Even if you know a motherboard has the additional component, finding it is not easy. Bloomberg also has unconfirmed reports that the next-generation of this attack places the malicious component between layers of the circuit board. If true, an x-ray would be required to spot the additional part.
A true solution for high-security applications will require specialized means of making sure that the resulting product is not altered in any way. This hack takes things to a whole new level and calls into question how we validate hardware that runs our networks.
[Note: Image is a generic photo and not the actual hardware]
17 thoughts on “Malicious Component Found on Server Motherboards Supplied to Numerous Companies”
so… hackaday on the bandwagon? whats up with this clickbait/fakenews thing? there is no proof whatsoever besides also the companies which are allegedly affected completely deny it and say bloomberg is full of crap
Yeah, they deny it. And?? You’re going to take them at their word? When it’s likely that they would deny it to try to protect their business from the negative publicity from the knowledge that they were hacked? Are you really that naive? https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/innovations/wp/2017/11/22/uber-paid-off-their-hackers-and-theyre-far-from-the-only-ones/?utm_term=.3ea5f9a75115
quo bono?
Bloomberg? The liability of posting a flat out fabrication with implications capable of harming stock prices could trigger a future SEC investigation. Probably not in their interest to do this.
Apple? Has a reasonable stake in denying this now and producing a full accounting later to forestall judgment, let the issue cool down, and then show they’ve done their homework to limit the scope and impact.
Amazon? Raise your hand if you haven’t used an Amazon product, hosted service or service. They have plenty of reason to punt this issue with short term plausible deniability.
China? Countless articles, sources, and history shows their desire, capability, willingness and tools to do something like this.
Sounds pretty credible.
When in doubt, dike it out.
also upon further reading this particular article of HaD i see that this is a talk of theoretically talk, but i mean i can also say theoretically i will be able to beam and use a replicator in the future if i am alive and if it will be invented/made reality
this is yet another reason why open hardware is essential, and why we need a worldwide repeal of IP law.
Huh? How do these relate? *IF* this attack actually exists, it is just a chip pretending to be a capacitor or a resistor on the board. Explain how open hardware or IP laws would prevent this.
“signal couplers”? WTF is that supposed to be? When somebody fits an ARM server in a pair of 0201 0.1µF AC coupling caps, let me know. I want to shake their hand.
It is pretty small, the Bloomberg article has a photo.
If they can’t report with the correct term for the actual part for this hack, you can pretty say that they don’t have someone in the technical field for doing fact checking. So far, I have not seen a second reliable source collaborating this “discovery” nor showing the actual component that is soldered on the motherboard.
I would prefer to see a more technical review of this in a security oriented website than that of a financial news outlet. HaD is just throwing more oil onto the FUD.
Perhaps Bunnie isn’t so crazy for making a custom laptop from scratch.
Also LOL at all the Apple fans surprised Apple is running SuperMicro baords instead of custom internally designed Xserves
If this is true it is very scary. We need Open Source Hardware.
Seriously, I know spy technology and all that crazy military R&D, but what can they have possibly packaged into a component the size of a 0603 capacitor that would do any kind subvert operation? I smell bullshit and I am waiting for El Donald to start tweeting about it.