If you’ve never heard a hurdy-gurdy before, you’re in for a treat. Not many people have, since they’re instruments which are uncommon outside of some eastern European communities. Think of a violin that replaces the bow with a hand-cranked wheel, and adds some extra strings that function similar to drones on a bagpipe. The instrument has been around for hundreds of years, but now it’s been given an upgrade via the magic of MIDI.
All of these new features come from [Barnaby Walters] who builds hurdy-gurdys by hand but has recently been focusing on his MIDI interface. The interface can do pitch-shifting polyphony, which allows the instrument to make its own chords and harmonies. It also has a hybrid poly synthesizer, which plays completely different sounds, and can layer them on top of one another. It can also split the keyboard into two instruments, where the top half plays one sound and the bottom half another. It’s an interesting take on an interesting instrument, and the video is definitely worth a look.
The hurdy-gurdy isn’t a commonly used instrument for hacking compared to something like drums or the violin, of course. In fact we had to go back over ten years to find any other articles featuring the hurdy-gurdy, the Furby Gurdy. It was an appropriately named instrument.
Thanks to [baldpower] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “Hurdy-Gurdy Gets Modernized with MIDI Upgrades”
I saw a man who played, made, and sold Hurdy Gurdys at a Renaissance Fair in Colorado (~25 years ago).
I was going to write something to the effect that adding MIDI to a Medieval instrument bordered on blasphemy, and then…
MIDI Medi…
apropos!
I would have thought that lots of people have heard the song – Hurdy Gurdy man – by Donovan, so hopefully they now know what he was playing!!
Or Gallows Pole by Led Zeppelin with hurdy gurdy in the 90’s:
Actually … the “Drehleier” (German name) wasn’t only used in “some eastern European communities” (cough-cough), but quite famous all around the central European area, starting as early as the 10th century (some say even before that).
I have built a few of them in my days and the only blasphemous addition I made to one was a “mercury switch” connected to the “snarring bit” (no idea what the correct English expression for that is) that could trigger a drum sound from a built-in sample-player …