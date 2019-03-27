Everyone seems to love word clocks. Maybe it’s the mystery of a blank surface lighting up to piece together the time in fuzzy format, or maybe it hearkens back to those “find-a-word” puzzles that idled away many an hour. Whatever it is, we see a lot of word clock builds, but there’s something especially about this diminutive PCB word clock that we find irresistible.
Like all fun projects, [sjm4306] found himself going through quite the design process with this one. The basic idea – using a PCB as the mask for the character array – is pretty clever. We’ve always found the laser-cut masks to be wanting, particularly in the characters with so-called counters, those enclosed spaces such as those in a capital A or Q that would be removed by a laser cutter. The character mask PCB [sjm4306] designed uses both the copper and a black solder mask to form the letters, which when lit by the array of SMD LEDs behind it glow a pleasing blue-green color against a dark background. Try as he might, though, the light from adjacent cells bled through, so he printed a stand that incorporates baffles for each LED. The clock looks great and even has some value-added modes, such as a falling characters display a la The Matrix, a Pong-like mode, and something that looks a bit like Tetris. Check out the video below for more details.
We’ve seen word clocks run afoul of the counter problem before, some that solved it by resorting to a stencil font, others that didn’t. We’re impressed by this solution, though, enough so that we hope [sjm4306] makes the PCB files available so we can build one.
9 thoughts on “LEDs Shine Through PCB On This Tiny Word Clock”
Is this a kit… Nice build.
Details on kits to come soon!
When are you going to make it watch size, it has to be watch size.
Next iteration definitely. There are not many components so I should be able to shrink the design down.
On the iWatch, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an app for that…
I wonder who did the double sided smd work
In the first video I have a timelapse showing me hand soldering the pcb. The kit will probably just be a solder it yourself affair (the back is easy, it’s all those leds on the front and making sure they are the right way round that is a bit of a pain).
I thought from the title that the LEDs were on the backside of the PCB with the solder mask forming the letters. One PCB, not two. I wonder if that could be done, with copper on the front etched to form the letters, and very thin traces on the back to connect the LEDs.
Is it an option to mill out the spaces between the characters, obviously leaving small bridges, to keep them all together? That should help with the bleeding. Very nice build!