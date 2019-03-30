The Rigol DS1054Zed is the oscilloscope you want. If you don’t have an oscilloscope, this is the scope that has the power and features you need, it’s cheap, and the people who do hardware hacks already have one. That means there’s a wealth of hardware hacks for this oscilloscope. One small problem with the ‘Zed is the fact that capturing an image from the screen is overly complicated, and the official documentation requires dedicated software and a lot of rigolmarole. Now there’s a simple python script that grabs a screen cap from a Rigol scope.
The usage of this python script is as simple as plugging the DS1054Z into your USB port and running the script. A PNG of whatever is on the screen then appears on your drive. Testing has been done on OS X, and it probably works on Linux and Windows. It’s a simple tool that does one job, glory and hallelujah, people are still designing tools this way.
This work was inspired by the efforts of [cibomahto], who spent some time controlling the Rigol with Linux and Python. This work will plot whatever is being captured by the scope in a window, in Linux, but sometimes you just need a screencap of whatever is on the scope; that’s why there were weird Polaroid adapters for HP scopes in the day.
Yes, it’s a simple tool that does one job, but if you need that tool, you really need that tool. [rdpoor] is looking for a few people to test it out, and of course pull requests are accepted.
10 thoughts on “Grab an Image From Your O-scope The Easy Way”
Stupid question, I know, but why wouldn’t you just put a USB flash drive in the socket and press ‘Print’? My Rigol is a different model but I’ll agree they make nice scopes for the money. Being able to screen capture to a USB drive is a cool feature.
You can plug a USB stick in, but if you’re taking a series of screen shots and annotating them or filing them away with reasonable names then moving the usb stick back and forth between scope and latptop becomes old really quick. Plus it takes 4-5 button presses to get a screen shot taken…
On the 1054z you just need to press the ‘print’ button, which will store a sequentially numbered image on the thumb drive. Just jot down the number if the image in your notes and carry on. It is somewhat slow (~5 seconds) but manageable.
The real issue with rigol scopes is capturing the actual trace data. You can write a .csv to the thumbdrive but it takes ages (literally upwards of an hour). The proprietary .wfm format is faster, bus still takes about 20 minutes to write a full memory depth capture to a thumbdrive. Worse yet, for reasons I do not understand, there is a high probability that the scope will refuse to write either .csv or .wfm files with a useless error ‘not support’ which can only be cleared by resetting the scope and loosing whatever data you were trying to capture. What I would really like to see is a python script to grab the trace data over usb/ethernet which are supposed to be a lot faster and are hopefully more reliable.
or pull out your phone and take a picture
BTW, I have been using https://github.com/philcrump/bench-test-kit.git for a while to take screen shots off my DS1054Z over the network (ethernet) on linux and it has worked great. Also, no issue with corrupted PNGs…
Reminds me of what I am using since 2 years …
https://hackaday.io/project/5807-driverless-rigol-ds1054z-screen-capture-over-lan
I only have one badged “1054Z”. Is the 1054Zed a newer version? What have they added to the “Zed” model?
it’s probably just a british-ism, they like to call Z “zed”
or you could just “pip install ds1054z” — https://pypi.org/project/ds1054z/