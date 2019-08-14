Heat shrink tubing is great for insulating wires. Labeling wires in a bundle is always useful, too. [Voltlog] has a cheap Brother label printer and discovered he can buy knock off label cassettes for a lot less from China. However, he also found something else: cassettes with heat shrink tubing in them made for the same kind of printer. Could he use the heat shrink cassettes to make neat wire labels? In his first video the answer was sort of, but not really. However, he later had a breakthrough and made a second video explaining how to do it. You can see both videos, below.
At first, the printer didn’t even want to recognize the cassette. It seems like Brother doesn’t want you using exotic tapes with cheap printers. No worry, this isn’t sophisticated DRM, just a sense hole that you need to cover with tape. This discovery was made using the extremely scientific trick of covering all the holes that were not on a regular cassette.
With the holes covered up, the printer worked, but the print came out mirrored. To understand why, you have to understand how the normal labels work. In the cassette, the label material has no paper backing which is separate in a different part of the cartridge. The printer marks the backside of the see-through label and then bonds the paper backing to it as it exits the printer. This makes sense because it puts the markings under the tape where they are relatively safe from moisture or physical abrasion.
However, with heat shrink, it isn’t transparent and there’s no backing material. So the reverse print doesn’t really help you. It turns out the cheap printer can do non-mirrored printing, but to make that work, one of the holes in the special cassette needed to stay open. Once the proper holes were covered and uncovered, everything worked great.
Heat shrink is probably more high tech than you’d think. Did you know you can get it with adhesive inside it, too?
5 thoughts on “Print Your Own Heat Shrink Labels For Factory-Chic Wire Naming”
I worked in a place with a heat shrink printer, i was told the label maker cost $600 (grain of salt) would be really neat if you could just do it at home with a cheap printer.
but i will say my experience using one is hit or miss, it really likes to warp in strange directions depending on how well you distribute the heat and what i learned to do was to use a heat gun and with short, distant passes starting with the text facing the heat first.
It makes the text smaller than it has to be but gives much more consistent results.
Those portable printers come in a variety of models with different sets of fonts, symbols and frames. I wonder if the different firmwares could be dumped and flashed back to have access to all different options? Or modified to add our own symbols or fonts?
I got a Dymo printer (driven from the PC), and one of these (https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01D82NZ7Q) a year or so ago. It worked out pretty well!
I print multiple rows of signal name in 6 point font on paper, wrap it around wire and covered it with transparent heat shrink tubing. This is how they look.
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-6QfOr-wcKpE/W66fZ63r43I/AAAAAAAAC4w/j2Vzy8aRKUAOT4X2nGq4VmJjq3502oiDQCLcBGAs/s640/IMG_2424.JPG
This is great. I’ve got a basic Brother label printer and considered getting a heat-shrink capable one. It didn’t even cross my mind that the restriction was a marketing one. I’d just assumed the tape would be too different physically.