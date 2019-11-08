If your neighborhood is anything like ours, walking across the street is like taking your life in your own hands. Drivers are increasingly unconcerned by such trivialities as speed limits or staying under control, and anything goes when they need to connect Point A to Point B in the least amount of time possible. Monitoring traffic with this passive radar will not do a thing to slow drivers down, but it’s a pretty cool hack that will at least yield some insights into traffic patterns.
The principle behind active radar – the kind police use to catch speeders in every neighborhood but yours – is simple: send a microwave signal towards a moving object, measure the frequency shift in the reflected signal, and do a little math to calculate the relative velocity. A passive radar like the one described in the RTL-SDR.com article linked above is quite different. Rather than painting a target with an RF signal, it relies on signals from other transmitters, such as terrestrial TV or radio outlets in the area. Two different receivers are used, both with directional antennas. One points to the area to be monitored, while the other points directly to the transmitter. By comparing signals reflected off moving objects received by the former against the reference signal from the latter, information about the distance and velocity of objects in the target area can be obtained.
The RTL-SDR test used a pair of cheap Yagi antennas for a nearby DVB-T channel to feed their KerberosSDR four-channel coherent SDR, a device we last looked at when it was still in beta. Essentially four SDR dongles on a common board, it’s available now for $149. Using it to build a passive radar might not save the neighborhood, but it could be a lot of fun to try.
3 thoughts on “Keep An Eye On The Neighborhood With This Passive Radar”
It is like a 1D radar.
You have a number that can be considered an approximation of the distance from the delay between the two signals.
You have a number that can be considered an approximation of the speed (which would change based on relative angles) based on the doppler shift between the directly received reference signal and the reflected signal.
This begs the question if you used all four ports on the KerberosSDR, one for the reference and three extremely well spaced antennas (using equal lengths of cable, the object to be observed being at least ten times the size of the wavelength lightening up the object and the spacing of the antennas at least ten times the size of the object to be observed) at known relative positions in 3D space, would you have a crude radar by solving the position location of the intersecting hyperboloids.
I believe you could. This is exactly the idea behind the infamous Czech Vera/Tamara series of passive sensors:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VERA_passive_sensor
These are supposedly capable of detecting even stealth aircraft. Especially Tamara was feared for this capability during the late 80s – it was the only system capable of doing it in the world and it was made in the soviet bloc …
If police radars (the kind that takes pictures of speeding cars) were combined with rifles, the problem of speeding would die out…