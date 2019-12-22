[Umar Qattan] is in tune with his sole and is trying hard to listen to what it has to say.
At a low level, [Umar] is building an insole with an array of force sensors in it. These sensors are affixed to a flexible PCB which is placed in a user’s shoe. A circuit containing a ESP32, IMU, and haptic feedback unit measure the sensors and send data back to a phone or a laptop.
What’s most interesting are the possibilities opened by the data he hopes to collect. The first application he proposes is AR/VR input. The feedback from the user’s feet plus the haptics could provide all sorts of interesting interaction. Another application is dynamically measuring a user’s gait throughout the day and exercise. People could save themselves a lot of knee pain with something like this.
[Umar] also proposes that an insert like this could record a user’s weight throughout the day. Using the data on the weight fluctuation, it should be possible to calculate someone’s metabolism and hydration from this data.
4 thoughts on “Listen To Your Feet, They Have A Lot To Tell You”
Impressive how convergent works, I just finished my master thesis with a prototype very similar to this.
A personal warning device for prevention of neuropathic ulcers in diabetes patients would be a great application.
I guess there *are* a lot of applications for this… not just one sole reason…
Sorry, I’ll see myself out…
> [Umar Qattan] is in tune with his sole and is trying hard to listen to what it has to say.
He has only one sole? That’s unfortunate, but good to know being minus a foot isn’t stopping him.