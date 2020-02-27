The ZX Spectrum Next Arrives

Sinclair Research was best known in the United States for the tiny ZX80, and the ZX81, under its Timex branding. However, they also made the ZX Spectrum which had many features that were — at the time — unusual. A few years ago there was a Kickstarter to recreate a modern version of the Spectrum, and [Nostalgia Nerd’s] new ZX Spectrum Next has finally arrived. As you can see in the first part of the hour-long video he was very excited about it. Almost too excited for YouTube.
The new incarnation of the Spectrum claims to be fully compatible with the original but also offers improved graphics modes, SD cards instead of tape, and an optional 7 MHz clock speed. The 512K of RAM would have been sinfully luxurious back in the day when the original model came with 16K, although the most iconic Spectrums would be the 48K models. The new version even has the option of taking a Raspberry Pi Zero to act as an accelerator.
Unlike its older siblings, the ZX Spectrum could output graphics at a whopping 256×192 pixels with two shades of 7 colors or black for a total of 15 colors. Before you get too excited though, be aware that the colors were mapped to the 8×8 character blocks, not to the pixels, so that reduced what you could practically do with the display. That is, in one 8×8 block you could only use two colors.
The keyboard on the Next looks like a ZX Spectrum+, which traded the famous rubber keys of the earlier machines for a more conventional design. A variant of that model had a whopping 128K of RAM, apparently to avoid paying a tax in Spain on computers with 64K of RAM or less (that’s according to Wikipedia, anyway).
If you didn’t love this machine before, you will by the end of the video. Maybe not as much as [Nostaliga Nerd] does, but still. If you want to get to the bootup, that’s around the 12:30 mark.
Of course, these popular computers exist in FPGA form. An engineering prototype for the original recently surfaced, and is now in a UK museum.
4 thoughts on “The ZX Spectrum Next Arrives”
simple Zx spectrum on esp32 with VGA https://youtu.be/8S0wn_HtRgg
1 to 2mb of RAM, was increased by a stretch goal iirc
Kind of, they added sockets to allow the end user to expand the ram (to give around 1.7MB of usable ram). They also have 14 and 28MHz modes. You’ll soon see a second Kickstarter if you don’t want to pay the stupid prices on eBay.
I’m really happy with the build quality of them, and I have to say the keyboard feels period correct, so was deffo worth the additional cost and wait (over the board only offerings) for me.
I had the other one with rubbery keyboard & 48KB RAM – with loaded assembler,debugger,graphics & source code there was still shitload of RAM available (almost 19KB left). Imagine all the stuff one can do in 19KB of assembled code… These days I allocate 12GB for buffers & tables and brute force through stuff … miss the good old times when I actually had to think.