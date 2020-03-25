Geofence Warrant Sends Bicyclist’s Privacy Over The Handlebars

About a year ago, Zachary McCoy took a bike ride around his neighborhood in Gainesville, Florida. It may have been forgettable to him, but not to history. Because McCoy used an app to track his mileage, the route was forever etched in the Google-verse and attached to his name.
On the day of this ill-fated bike ride, McCoy passed a certain neighbor’s house three times. While this normally wouldn’t raise alarm, the neighbor happened to be the victim of a burglary that day, and had thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen. The Gainesville police had zero leads after a four-day investigation, so they went to the county to get a geofence warrant. Thanks to all the location data McCoy had willingly generated, he became the prime suspect.
Bike Ride Inside the Geofence
McCoy had no idea about any of this until he received a vague email from Google ten months after the bike ride. The email stated that the police wanted access to all of his account information, and that Google would be turning it over to them unless he dropped everything, got a lawyer, and successfully blocked it in court within the next seven days.
The only clue in the email was a case number, which led him to the burglary report on the Gainesville Police Department’s website. Unsure what to do, he turned to his parents who hired a lawyer with money from their savings account. The lawyer quickly figured out that McCoy was being targeted because of a geofence warrant, which allows law enforcement to search Google’s vast Sensorvault archive for a list of all mobile devices that were active within a certain area during a specific time range. It’s the opposite of innocent until proven guilty, and as you can imagine, it fingers many innocent people.
The only shred of privacy left in this situation is that McCoy would remain anonymous up until the seven day period elapsed. Fortunately, McCoy’s lawyer was able to clear his name without releasing it to the police, although they certainly know it now that the case has made national news. How? The lawyer filed a motion declaring the geofence warrant null and void, which made the police backpedal. The state attorney’s office told McCoy’s lawyer that they found details that led them away from his client, and they simply withdrew the warrant.
EULA Text Walls Are Privacy Prisons
Like millions of people, Zachary McCoy has willingly sacrificed privacy in the name of convenience. Our more grizzled readers may be disappointed to learn that McCoy doesn’t read through those novel-length end user license agreements, and didn’t realize that he was allowing Google to keep a record of everywhere he’s been by turning on his location. Although it’s ultimately Google that made him have to hire a lawyer, they may not be the only bad guy in this particular equation.
The app McCoy used to track his bike rides, RunKeeper, which launched in 2008, has been around nearly as long as Android phones themselves. In 2016, the company that owns the app got in legal trouble in Europe because RunKeeper not only continues to track users when they’re not using it, it also sends user location data to a US-based advertiser.
It’s cliché at this point, but it bears repeating: nothing is free except maybe your mother’s love. If there’s no cost to you, then you are the product. Carefully consider what you join, and opt out while you can.
13 thoughts on “Geofence Warrant Sends Bicyclist’s Privacy Over The Handlebars”
We need true anonymization, but is that possible?
What’s “Geofence”?
I’m oblivious to it, so what’s the point of the story?
That means at the very least you should be explaining what this “Geofence” thing is.
A geofence is a virtual border around a geographical location. In this story it means that whoever was present in a certain area a couple of times automagically became the prime suspect in a case that was dead in the water. Apparently there was something in the EULA of the app that the suspect used that allowed Google to keep a permanent private-until-not record of it.
“The lawyer quickly figured out that McCoy was being targeted because of a geofence warrant, which allows law enforcement to search Google’s vast Sensorvault archive for a list of all mobile devices that were active within a certain area during a specific time range. ”
Even if you can’t parse that geofence is obviously a combination of “geographic” and “fence”, that sentence makes it pretty obvious.
A geofence is a virtual perimeter for a real-world geographic area.
The cops had no leads so they were trying the “shotgun method” or broad search and see if anything sticks. They were wanting all the information of every user in the area for a set distance and time. That is why the privacy is mentioned. In the US you are supposed to be innocent till proven guilty but theses searches assume everyone is guilty and you have to prove your innocence.
See, I told y’all that it wasn’t as obvious as “Mapwall”, nobody ever listens ;-)
Pretty much everything if “free” unless they are 100% open source, record and track something. Google, Sony, Ubuntu, Microsoft, Apple record everything that you have searched for be it remotely or locally on “your” machine because you did agree to the EULA once, didn’t you or could it have been your dog/cat/snake/… that stepped/slithered on the mouse button at just the wrong time. As far as I’m aware no one, anywhere worldwide, has ever challenged in court of law that a click (possibly by an animal?) is a legal binding contract.
Even when you pay for things, they track you.
Even when you pay to opt out of the tracking, they track you.
I have an app that I paid for years ago that recently stopped working when I was on my home network. It turns out that the newest version was sending some tracking data to an ad network before launching the app. In the unpaid version, that meant a full-screen ad, but in the paid version that full screen ad was not displayed…and if the ad network was blocked (pi-hole) then…..the app just crashes.
And it worked fine for years before, so this was a deliberate change made by the developers in the last update.
Some time ago I was interested in buying an E-reader.
Glanced through the eula of kobo. Then went on to select another brand.
“… nothing is free except maybe your mother’s love”
Incorrect. There are no exceptions. Even a mother’s love eventually comes with an invoice that will be paid.
The problem is not with Google are whatever app you were foolish enough to install, or whatever you configuration/setup your equipment has/defaulted to. The problem is with law enforcement. As the victim of a violent crime, I can tell you that the police and the district attorney simply cannot and do not care about you as a victim or the offender or any ‘innocent’ bystanders or anyone outside of their tribe.
https://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/google-geofence-location-data-avondale-wrongful-arrest-molina-gaeta-11426374
https://www.abc15.com/news/region-west-valley/avondale/valley-man-suing-avondale-police-for-false-arrest
So it was his car and a phone in his name…I mean that’s pretty strong evidence TBH. Of all the things I can get worked up about, this one really does fall in to the “honest mistake” category.
According to this https://www.howtogeek.com/411387/how-to-stop-googles-sensorvault-from-sharing-your-location-with-law-enforcement/ the person identifiable data stored by google that is accessed by law enforcement in these cases is the data stored when “location history” is turned on in Google setting. How-To Geek describes how to pause location history and also how to remove previously collected location history from a google account.
After reading this I’m very confused… what this article (which is about another article from another source) is trying to suggest is that apparently you can be arrested for being in the neighborhood of a crime scene? I find this very hard to believe.
Requesting information doesn’t automatically mean you’ll be convicted? If your phone is near a crime scene, it doesn’t mean that the owner is at the crime scene and it certainly doesn’t mean that the owner of the phone has committed a crime.
From the way I see it, the police would like to get in touch with the owner of the phone that was near the location at the day of the crime, not to arrest the owner, but to ask some very intelligent questions. Like did you see anything suspicious. Perhaps this action could have resulted with a decent talk with people that could have been a possible eyewitness that had some useful info that was really helpful and could have lead to actually solving the crime…
Screaming… you can’t have my data, I’m innocent, doesn’t really help anybody, does it?