Cabin fever: the inability to socialize with other humans does weird things to the human brain. Then again some of us are born to stand out, and one such amazing maker, [Lee], is spending time making weird switches from basically anything.
So what would you consider weird? How about using a piece of pasta? How about using the conductivity of an empty sink? There is even an experiment with breakfast cereal, though we do not recommend it for production use. [Lee] continues to pour experiments into Twitter and recently has gotten some conductive tape. Stick some on a game joystick and you got yourself an instant switch on a switch.
These experiments prove that there is a lot you can do with the stuff you have around your house and the other end of the circuit doesn’t necessarily need to be a humble LED. You could get more interesting results with adding the likes of a microcontroller like an ATtiny. Coupling it with a DIY LED badge would be a great idea and we’d love to see what you come up with.
One thought on “Impractical Switches For The Bored Maker”
The common or garden wooden clothes peg (pin) makes neat switches, either put a screw in each side of the jaws or wrap with a foil tape and you’ve got a normally closed switch you can momentary open by squeezing. Or you can use it a movement/position latching indicator by putting a smooth bit of card, plastic from a tub or something similar between the jaws and a hole for string or mechanism that pulls it out. You can bias it “just so” with rubber bands around either end to make it weaker or stronger.