Odd Crosley Radios From The 1920s

You may sometimes see the Crosley name today on cheap record players, but from what we can tell that company isn’t connected with the Crosley Radio company that was a powerhouse in the field from 1921 to 1956. [Uniservo] looks at two of the very early entries from Crosley: the model VIII and the XJ. You can see the video of both radios, below.
The company started by making car parts but grew rapidly and entered the radio business very successfully in 1921. We can only imagine what a non-technical person thought of these radios with all the knobs and switches, for some it must have been very intimidating.
The model VIII had two large knobs, three small knobs, and a switch. Oddly enough there were very few markings on the knobs, as you were expected to know how to use a tuned RF radio. The large knobs were for tuning capacitors and the switch was for coil taps, while the three small knobs controlled the tube filament supplies.
We thought at first that each filament control knob had a jack above it. As it turns out, they aren’t jacks but peepholes. You sight through the holes to see how brightly the filament burns to adjust them properly. With the three tubes, you still needed headphones or an external amplifier. The variable capacitors are “book style” which is a rarity now. Watching the cam and spring adjust the capacitor makes you wonder how many other ways you could build a variable capacitor.
The XJ is similar although you’ll find an extra tube and peephole. There’s also a normal headphone jack. You can see some cost-cutting measures in this radio. It still used the book capacitors, though. These old radios are almost like craft pieces and we wonder what the person who wired them by hand would think if they knew we were looking at their work almost a century later.
If you want to know more about the man behind Crosley — and his dog — and how their desire to sell more radios led to the creation of the WLW radio station. Of course, the TRF design didn’t survive long and gave way to the superheterodyne.
2 thoughts on “Odd Crosley Radios From The 1920s”
“We can only imagine what a non-technical person thought of these radios with all the knobs and switches, for some it must have been very intimidating.”
I think about this a lot lately with the stark contrast between how things were in the early days of machines and electronics versus current UI/UX philosophy. Back then, the assumption was that there would be no non-technical users. They didn’t really think technical and non-technical were innate qualities in people; if somebody wanted to use this machine, they would read the manual and study the diagrams and learn the principles. “Specialization is for insects.” They didn’t try to make the interface separate from the function; the interface wasn’t designed to be “intuitive” to somebody who had no understanding of the workings that were literally behind it. And I can understand some advantages to that. It may take time and sell less units, but at some point you reach diminishing returns with a layman-intuitive interface if the user doesn’t clearly understand what they are doing on a fundamental level.
I still love old, esoteric, physical, unintuitive interfaces. I love that they drive you to rigorously learn, stubbornly withholding the reward of proper functionality until you book up and understand what you’re doing. I love how flexible and granular and repairable they are. I strongly believe anyone can learn them IF they want it enough. I understand why we are stuck with these A/B tested, simple, safe, Fischer-Price interfaces in modern machines. It’s a marketing thing, and plus the machines have gotten orders of magnitude more complex so it’s harder for somebody to learn them now without starting with the more basic systems from the olden days. Which most young people don’t know about it have access to. It’s understandable. But these UI/UX abominations are a real bummer in my opinion. I miss big physical switches and knobs, and manuals that include real technical information and schematics instead of pages of idiot warnings and nothing else.
Crosley also made cars, tiny little things. Had a boss that had one modified for vintage racing.
